Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- During Thursday night’s 5-0 win over the Houston Astros, the Tampa Bay Rays got some timely hitting, but hits with runners in scoring position have been few and far between for the team of late. Collectively, the Rays are batting .223 for the season with runners in scoring position, matching the Astros for the American League worst.

The runs didn’t come easily on Thursday, either. At least at first. Tampa Bay stranded runners in scoring position in the first inning and the third, and each time there were no outs when the opportunities to score were present.

Finally, Yunel Escobar delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning, and that run-scoring hit broke a string of 0-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

If Tampa Bay has any hope left to make a move at this point of the season, that is an area that must improve.

“We had those opportunities early, first inning again, the opportunity to give yourself some breathing room, put yourself in position to get on top and then add on, and we did not take advantage of it again,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

“Overall, just the concept of runners in scoring position, doing a better job, we have to keep building off that and getting better. That’s one thing we have to get better at to really make some noise.”

But the Rays have not exactly turned the corner, yet. Friday night in the second inning, they put runners on first and second with one out and Escobar ended the inning with a double play. They also had runners in scoring position in the third and the ninth and could generate only one run in a 3-1 losing effort to the Astros.

“You have to figure out a way to score a couple of runs,” Maddon said. “We had opportunities a couple of times early. It just comes back to the proverbial runner in scoring position. Not a bad baseball game, just did not get any hits.”

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (elbow) plans to make his third rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Durham. Reports are that he will go six innings or 90 pitches, whichever comes first. It is likely he’ll have at least one more rehab start before joining the Rays.

--LHP David Price struck out 12 Astros on Friday night, but his most significant strikeout was his third of the game, in the second inning. Price caught DH Chris Carter looking for his 1,000 career strikeout. It was Price’s 21st career double-digit strikeout game and his fourth consecutive, a new Rays’ record.

--LF Brandon Guyer had two hits in his second game back from the DL.

--C Jose Molina stole second base in the third inning. It was Molina’s first steal of the season and first since June 23, 2013, against the New York Yankees.

--OF Brandon Guyer (fractured left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 26. He had his cast removed June 9. X-rays revealed the fracture was healed, so he took some swings and played catch June 9. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on June 14, and he was activated June 19.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

