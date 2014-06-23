Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Consistent pitching is a big reason why the Rays have won seven of their last 11 games after dropping 14 of the previous 15, and Sunday’s 5-2 win against the Astros was a perfect example of reliable team pitching.

Starter Erik Bedard didn’t make it through the sixth inning, but held Houston to two runs while striking out eight batters. The bullpen saw four pitchers combine for 3.2 innings of hitless, shutout relief, with Juan Carlos Oviedo getting out of a two-on, one-out jam for the win and Joel Peralta getting his first save after a perfect ninth.

Those five pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts, the third straight game in which the Rays reached double digits. Tampa Bay’s pitchers lead the majors with 669 strikeouts, and the Rays finished seven games with the Astros with a 1.60 ERA in those games, which included five Tampa Bay wins.

One other area where the Rays have made promising progress: hitting with runners in scoring position. Tampa Bay went 4-for-8 in those situations Sunday, after going 5-for-12 the day before, helping the team to 13 runs in two games.

“We need to be more consistent with the timely hit and of course we need to continue to pitch that way,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “When you’re hitting the baseball, when guys are being offensively productive, it looks better.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-46

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 2-5, 3.48 ERA) vs. Pirates (RHP Edinson Volquez, 4-6, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria went 3-for-4, raising his season average to .268 and continuing his recent surge. He had an RBI opportunity taken from him when Desmond Jennings tried to steal home in the second with two on and two outs. “I was stunned, actually,” Longoria said of the steal attempt, which manager Joe Maddon praised for its aggressive nature.

--1B Sean Rodriguez managed to get two RBIs without a hit, bringing in a run with a groundout in the sixth, then a sacrifice fly in the eighth. He’s only hitting .208 on the season, but has 23 RBIs just the same.

--SS Yunel Escobar had a two-run single to give the Rays the lead in the sixth inning, giving him eight RBIs in the team’s last eight games. That comes after he totaled one RBI in a span of 17 games from May 26 to June 14.

--LHP Erik Bedard didn’t make it through the sixth inning Sunday, but held Houston to two runs while striking out eight batters. He nearly earned his fourth win of 2014, but left the game with two outs before the Rays rallied for three runs in the sixth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t want to speak to soon. We’re doing some good things. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve put ourselves in a pretty good hole. The belief on a daily basis is still that we can come to the ballpark and win. It’s got to be that way.” -- 3B Evan Longoria, after taking three of four games from the Astros after Sunday’s 5-2 win.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Jerry Sands