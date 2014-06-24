Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays manager Joe Maddon prefers to digest a season in small bites, regardless of the taste. Win a game, win a series. Add up numbers later.

And even as the numbers continue to assert that the Rays’ season is terminal, he keeps chewing. Even after an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates to open a three-game series on Monday at Tropicana Field.

Consider: The Rays were 12 games out of first place in the American League East when they embarked on a June schedule in which 18 of 23 games were at home. It would be a pivotal stretch. With two games left in that pivotal stretch, the Rays are 31-47, and they possess the league’s worst record.

“There’s two games left,” grinned Maddon, an unflinching optimist. “Right now we have to think about winning this series.”

But players will naturally begin to think about the larger scenario, especially ones with a lot of extra time on their hands. Righty Alex Cobb admitted the Rays’ predicament after allowing six runs in five innings and taking the loss on Monday. Tampa Bay’s goal of reaching 100 games at 50-50 seems wildly unrealistic after dropping 19 of its last 27.

“We need to get on a streak,” he said. “We need to win a whole lot more games than we lose.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 0-1, 3.76 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-4, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb has allowed six earned runs or more in seven starts since returning from the disabled list on May 22. He surrendered six to the Pirates on Monday in an 8-1 loss at Tropicana Field. Compounding matters, he has received an average of 1.82 runs per game in support this season.

--RHP Chris Archer (4-4, 3.14) will make his first career start against Pittsburgh on Tuesday at Tropicana Field. Archer (3.66) is fourth in the American League in lowest run support. He posted his fourth scoreless start in his last seven on Thursday, winning for the first time since May 16.

--LHP Cesar Ramos threw a perfect 2 1/3 innings on Monday in an 8-1 loss to Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field. He has allowed one run over his last 12 2/3 innings over eight appearances.

--UTIL Jerry Sands was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained tendon in his left wrist, which will be immobilized for three weeks. An MRI revealed damage to the sheath tendon on his left hand. Sands (.190 BA in 12 games), who apparently was hurt on his last swing against Houston on Sunday, had game-winning pinch hits in consecutive games this month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time you’re giving up a single, you’re giving up a stolen base on top of that.” -- RHP Alex Cobb, after the Pirates stole four bases against the Rays Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UTIL Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized for three weeks.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Jerry Sands