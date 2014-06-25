Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- David Price admits he is not immune to the speculation. It’s beginning to affect his mood, but not his preparations.

The left-hander has been the source of increasing trade speculation as the Tampa Bay Rays’ season sinks into morass and each day brings the 28-year-old closer to arbitration eligibility this offseason and free agency after 2015. The media hum grew louder on Monday as ESPN’s Buster Olney proclaimed the “climate” primed for the club to deal the 2012 American League Cy Young Award-winner “right now.”

Price, who is 5-7 with a 3.81 ERA this season, is scheduled to start on Wednesday in the conclusion of a three-game set against Pittsburgh and has worked in front of a bank of opposing scouts in recent outings. He’s impressed, striking out at least 10 in four consecutive starts, and he leads the majors with 133 strikeouts while walking just 13.

Price is set to earn $14 million this season and would expect a huge increase through arbitration next season. He deflected a question about whether Wednesday could be his last start at Tropicana Field, saying he thought he would have been traded in the offseason. But he admitted to thinking about things.

“That’s why I’ve been in a bad mood the last week and a half,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 31-48

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Pirates (RHP Charlie Morton, 4-8, 3.47 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP David Price, 5-7, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Ryan Hanigan was scratched from the Rays’ original starting lineup on Tuesday and replaced by Jose Molina. He figured to be stiff somewhere after unsuccessful trying to curtail the Pirates’ running game on Monday. Pittsburgh went 4-for-4 in steal attempts, tying a season high.

--LHP David Price (5-7, 3.81 ERA) will seek his fifth consecutive double-digit-strikeout game when he faces the Pirates on Wednesday in the conclusion of a three-game series at Tropicana Field. Price is 1-3 with a 2.59 ERA in the span, becoming the first to lose three times over such a streak since Arizona’s Randy Johnson went 0-4 with a 1.41 ERA from June 25-July 10, 1999.

--3B Evan Longoria hit his team-leading 10th homer in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh’s Jeff Locke on Tuesday, his fifth in the last 20 games. Longoria had just one in his previous 26 games and five in his first 59.

--C Jose Molina snapped a career-long 45-game streak without an extra-base hit when he doubled against Jeff Locke in the fifth inning on Tuesday. The hit also knocked in a runner from third base, bringing his mark with runners in scoring position this season to 2-for-34.

--INF Cole Figueroa was recalled from Triple-A Durham. He had a walkoff hit for his first major league RBI on May 23 in his previous stint with the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t know if there was much more we could do other than me not walking two leadoff hitters. That ultimately was the difference in the game.” -- Rays starter Chris Archer, who allowed five runs in Tuesday’s loss to Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer

OF Jerry Sands