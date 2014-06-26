Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If that’s the way David Price is to go out, he gets it. He doesn’t like it, but he gets it.

And he’s begrudgingly used to it.

Price fell to outs of shy of converting a gem into a complete-game shutout gem on Wednesday at Tropicana Field, but Andrew McCutchen ripped his 120th pitch into the right-field stands for a solo homer. Price was removed. Jake McGee recorded the final two outs in a 5-1 win.

That Price won the game, allowed just five hits and became the first pitcher in a decade to record double-digit strikeouts in five straight starts was impressive. That rampant media speculation has forced Price to consider that could have been his last start at Tropicana Field as a Ray made it poignant. And familiar.

“My last batter at Vanderbilt was a home run,” he said. “My last hitter last year was a home run when I thought I was done (with the Rays), and then you guys think I am out of here now and my last hitter for the Rays was a home run again.”

With the Rays embarking on a 10-game road swing before the All-Star break, national media speculation has pegged that the left-hander will soon be dealt to a contender. The same sentiment prevailed last offseason but the former Cy Young Award-winner remains a Ray. But Price is arbitration-eligible after this season and can become a free agent after 2015, which would seem to price him out of the plans of the frugal Rays organization.

“If this is my last game here, thanks,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 32-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday -- Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 0-0, 4.50 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman,3-1, 2.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price on Wednesday became the first since Johan Santana in 2004 to record five consecutive double-digit strikeout starts. He earned the win, allowing five hits and a run in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field. He is on pace for 292 strikeouts, a mark not reached since Arizone’s Randy Johnson (334) and ARI Curt Schilling (316) in 2002.

--1B James Loney has four consecutive multi-hit games and 25 this season, tying him with Toronto’s Edwin Encarnacion for most among AL first basemen. He leads the Rays with 38 RBIs.

--SS Yunel Escobar did not play for the Rays on Wednesday against Pittsburgh at Tropicana Field as he nursed a sore right throwing shoulder. He had left the game early on Tuesday with the problem. Manager Joe Maddon said he expects him to be available on Friday at Baltimore.

--C Ryan Hanigan (stiff neck) was available for the Rays on Wednesday but did not start as Jose Molina catches LHP David Price. Hanigan had been scratched on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If this is my last game here, thanks.” -- Rays LHP David Price, who on Wednesday became the first pitcher since Johan Santana in 2004 to record five consecutive double-digit strikeout starts in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (sore right shoulder) did not play June 25 after leaving June 24. Manager Joe Maddon said he expects him to be available June 27 at Baltimore.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer