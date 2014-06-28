Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Camden Yards has usually been a nice home away from home for Tampa Bay outfielder Brandon Guyer.

Guyer grew up in Northern Virginia and watched the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards as a young boy. Then he made his major league debut here and hit a home run in his first game in Baltimore on May 6, 2011.

In the first game of the doubleheader Friday, Guyer was 3-for-3 with an RBI as the Rays won 5-2. All three hits were doubles as he set a career-high for doubles in a game. The club record for doubles in a game is four by Tomas Perez on July 29, 2006, against the New York Yankees.

An outfielder from the University of Virginia, Guyer has spent time at Triple-A Durham this year and also battled injuries.

But he has been playing every day for the last week, due to injuries in the Tampa Bay outfield, and he has made the most of it. Guyer, who played left field in the first game, raised his average to .300 with his outing in the first game. He was hitless in his three at bats in the second game and his average fell to .290.

The only bad news of the week is when his alma mater, Virginia, lost in the College World Series to Vanderbilt on Wednesday. Vandy is the alma mater of Tampa Bay teammate David Price, the lefty pitcher.

Guyer’s wife, Lindsay Murphy, is a television sportscaster for a FOX affiliate in nearby Washington, D.C. They met when she interviewed him when Guyer had a long hitting streak at Virginia. This past April, Murphy interviewed Guyer before a game at Camden Yards -- and they kissed at the end of the interview.

RECORD: 33-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Eric Bedard, 3-5, 4.25 ERA) at Orioles (Wei-Yen Chen, 7-2, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Eric Bedard will get the start against his former team on Saturday in Baltimore. In his last start on Sunday against Houston, he gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings while fanning eight. He is 0-1 with an ERA of 11.25 against the Orioles this year. Bedard won a career-high 15 games for the Orioles in 2006.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi made the start in the second game on Friday for the Rays at Baltimore and was not involved in the decision as he allowed one run in five innings while throwing 106 pitches. He was coming off a game Saturday in which he pitched a career-high 7 1/3 innings and held Houston without a run on one hit with two walks and 10 strikeouts. He entered Friday with a record of 0-2 and an ERA of 4.25 against the Orioles in two starts this year. “I had no pitches tonight,” said Odorizzi. “I had no fastball command. My slider was bad. It was an all-around bad experience out there. I could not get comfortable. Tonight was just bad in general. Every (pitch) was non-existent. It was a battle from pitch one ... to pitch 106.”

--RHP Alex Colome got the win in the first game Friday. He allowed just two hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings against the Orioles and got his first major league win of the season and second in his career. Colome was added to the roster Friday per MLB’s 26th Man Rule for a doubleheader.

--SS Ben Zobrist, a versatile player who normally starts at second and can also play the outfield, started both games Friday at shortstop with Yunel Escobar dealing with a sore shoulder. Zobrist was 0-for-4 in the second game and is hitting .244.

--DH Matt Joyce had two hits in the first game Friday. He had been battling a slump, but he improved his average to .263 in the win over the Orioles. He was hitless in three at bats in the second game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”We actually hit some balls pretty well in the second game. You will always take a split in a day-night doubleheader but after you win that first one, you get a little greedy. It was one of those nights. I thought we had a lot of good at bats“ in the second game.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon after a loss to the orioles in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April. He might be able to return in midseason.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

