Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- After winning three of four games in Baltimore over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays are finally feeling confident.

The team now has new sense of optimism about turning around what has been a disappointing season thus far.

Manager Joe Maddon has tried not to look at the standings during the early-season doldrums. Instead, he has been focused winning series and putting together a string of wins to get the Rays back on course.

“A lot of awkward things have happened to this point, where we just have not had our way offensively,” Maddon said. “I like to think you’ll see some substantial, All-Star performances in the second half offensively. We’re no stranger to making runs. And, we’re definitely in for the long haul right here. My focus has been on winning series.”

After Sunday’s 12-7 victory over the Orioles, right-hander Alex Cobb said players could feel the difference in the team.

“It just feels like the Rays again,” Cobb said. “It’s still early and there is a lot of baseball to go. The vibe in here is good right now.”

Heading into New York for another crucial series, the Rays find themselves a manageable 10 games behind first-place Toronto.

“We have a chance to make a little ground if we play well,” third baseman Evan Longoria said. “I think our confidence is at an all-time high for this season.”

Longoria has played especially well at Yankee Stadium. In his 15 games there, Longoria has six home runs, 11 extra base hits and 19 RBIs. He also had made just one error in 48 games in New York.

Another bonus heading into the series against New York is that the Rays will miss Masahiro Tanaka, who pitched Saturday against Boston and is 11-3 with a 2.10 ERA this season.

“That guy has pitched about as well as anybody in the past 10 years,” Longoria said. “Any time you have a chance to go in and miss anybody’s No. 1, it gives you that confidence.”

Maddon said the key is to continue to win each series. He is confident the team can still make a run, despite the early season struggles.

”I thought we played a wonderful series here,“ Maddon said. ”I like the energy in the games, I thought the effort level has been outstanding. I think the performance level is picking up.

Maddon also said the team’s new confidence is palpable. They are finally playing the way he envisioned out of the spring training.”

“I thought in the beginning of the year we had it,” Maddon said. “I thought in spring training we definitely had it. We went sideways for a bit. I‘m seeing now it building slowly which is what I anticipated. It’s not going to be a light switch going on and off, all of sudden we’re confident where we haven’t been.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-49

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-5, 3.29 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Dave Phelps, 3-4, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Yunel Escobar was out of the lineup again Sunday with a sore shoulder. He made 40 throws prior to Sunday’s game and was expected to hit in the batting cage. Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said Escobar felt good and he will work out again Monday. “I’d really like to move this thing along one way or the other,” Maddon said.

--RHP Chris Archer will start the series opener Monday against the Yankees. He has wins in his first, four career games against the Bronx Bombers. He is only the second pitcher in the past 30 years to earn victories in his first four games against the Yankees, joining the Angels’ Ervin Santana. Archer is 4-5 with a 3.29 ERA this season. “I think right now I‘m better. I had a great month last year but I think I just learn from my mistakes better,” Archer said. “I‘m conscious of what I‘m doing on the mound. I‘m not having as many big innings. I have them but I‘m able to stay within myself and continue to pitch. As opposed to last year I’d give up a few runs that would be it.”

--LF Matt Joyce had a career day Sunday against the Orioles. He tied a team record with five hits, including two of the Rays’ five home runs on the day, The five hits were also a career high and he now has five home run of the season. “You really don’t have many days like that so it’s nice to have one of those days and enjoy it,” said Joyce, who is now batting .274. “We’ve been playing a lot better baseball. This was a big series for us. It’s nice to come out here and swing the bats well. Anything is possible.”

--RHP Erik Bedard has a 1.44 ERA in his four victories this season. He also struck out six or more batters in four of his starts this season. The former Orioles also earned his first quality start against his former team in three years Saturday. On the season, Bedard is 4-5 with a 4.21 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You really don’t have many days like that so it’s nice to have one of those days and enjoy it. We’ve been playing a lot better baseball. This was a big series for us. It’s nice to come out here and swing the bats well. Anything is possible.” -- Rays LF Matt Joyce after a 12-7 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12 and June 18.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Logan Forsythe

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer