Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There is a sense of inevitability around David Price’s future with the Tampa Bay Rays.

And that sense is that it might be elsewhere via a trade or in free agency. As the Rays have stumbled to last place in the American League East, the chatter and speculation has intensified immensely that Price will get dealt at the July 31 non-waiver deadline.

However, the Rays have been playing better lately by winning 12 of their last 19 games to go from being 14 games out to 10 1/2 out after second baseman Logan Forsythe’s 12th-inning single gave them a 4-3 win over the Yankees Monday night.

If the Rays can put together an extremely hot stretch like they did last summer, that might decrease the chances that Price gets dealt within the next month.

“If we continue to play good baseball the way that we have and continue to win, I feel like we have a shot,” Price said. “I think that would lessen my chances of getting traded.”

The Rays are in a similar situation with Price that they were with right-hander James Shields following the 2012 season. Instead of waiting for Shields to hit free agency, they traded him to Kansas City and wound up getting AL rookie of the year Wil Myers.

”We’re playing well right now, so I do expect to be here,’ Price said.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-49

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 6-7, 3.63 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 5-5, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will be looking for his sixth straight game with double-digit strikeouts and, if he achieves that Tuesday, he will be the first to do that since Randy Johnson in 2002. Price has struck out 54 over his last five starts, spanning 39 2/3 innings. Price is the first pitcher to have five straight double-digit strikeout games since LHP Johan Santana in 2004 for Minnesota. Price’s strikeouts were a club record for any month, surpassing the 50 that LHP Scott Kazmir had in August 2007. Price also has eight of his 22 career double-digit strikeout games this season and is the first to so do in a team’s first 80 games since RHP Curt Schilling for Arizona in 2002. Price is 9-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 23 games against the Yankees.

--SS Yunel Escobar was held out of the lineup for the fifth consecutive game due to a sore right shoulder. Escobar participated in pregame warmups and, when the Rays felt that he was not able to let it go while throwing, they decided to place him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to June 24.

--RHP Cory Burns was claimed off waivers from Texas Monday and then he was optioned to Double-A Montgomery. He was 1-1 with a 22.85 ERA after giving up 11 runs on 13 hits in 4.1 innings with Texas this year.

-- RHP Angel Sanchez was designated for assignment after the Rays claimed RHP Cory Burns off waivers from Texas. Sanchez allowed one run on one hit in one inning with Miami this year.

--RHP Chris Archer is 4-0 with a 1.51 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees and would have joined Hall of Famer Walter Johnson as the only pitchers to win their first five starts against the Yankees. He allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings and has a 1.65 ERA over his last nine starts since May 16.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson has not pitched this season due to right elbow surgery and the Rays said on Thursday he will make another rehab start, though the location is unknown. Hellickson felt no pain after having a 38-pitch bullpen session Monday at Tropicana Field and that came after he was pulled after three innings and 55 pitches due to right elbow discomfort Friday for Triple-A Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Absolutely a big boost in confidence. I keep battling. I was asked earlier if we can start (getting hot), and I (said), ‘Yeah.’ We never think we’re out of it, and it was nice to be that guy tonight.” -- 2B Logan Forsythe, who delivered the game-winning single with two outs in the 12th inning Monday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12, June 17, June 22 and June 27. Though Hellickson left his last rehab start early as a precaution due to right elbow discomfort, he made it through a 38-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field on June 30 and will pitch a rehab game July 3, though the Rays are unsure of where.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) did not play June 25-29. He threw before the June 29 game, and worked out June 30. When he was unable to let it go, the Rays decided to place him on the disabled list retroactive to June 24.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer