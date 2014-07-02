Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Tampa Bay Rays have been using a closer by committee situation and four different players have at least one save.

On Monday, it was Joel Peralta’s turn to try for a save and he did not succeed by allowing a one-out home run to New York second baseman Brian Roberts in an eventual 12-inning win.

For Tuesday’s 2-1 win, it was Grant Balfour’s turn and there were two reasons why manager Joe Maddon sensed it would be his turn.

The first reason was that Balfour pitched a scoreless 10th on Monday and the other reason was how he saw the right-hander walk his grandmother from Australia around the lobby of the team’s New York hotel.

“I thought I’d give Balfour the shot because I saw him walking his grandmother through the hotel lobby, so I thought his karma had to be good,” Maddon said. “I was really impressed with that moment so I thought he was in for a good night.”

Balfour wound up getting his 11th save by throwing 10-of-21 pitches for strikes and he secured Tampa Bay’s 2-1 win by stranding two when New York third baseman Yangervis Solarte grounded out.

Balfour’s two walks were actually uncharacteristic of his recent performances since it marked the third time in his last 15 outings that he allowed a walk. That followed a stretch of 18 free passes in 18 1/3 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-49

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 3-7, 4.14 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Vidal Nuno 2-4, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi had a 2.40 ERA in June which was eighth in the American League last month and he will try to continue his recent improvement Wednesday afternoon against the Yankees. He last pitched Friday in the second game of a doubleheader at Baltimore and allowed one run, struck out six and escaped a pair of bases-loaded jams over five innings. Odorizzi started in New York on May 3 in Tampa Bay’s 9-3 loss and allowed three runs and five hits in four innings.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham to take the place of SS Yunel Escobar. Beliveau had a pair of brief stints with Tampa Bay in April when he pitched twice. With Durham, he has 10 saves and a 1.10 ERA while getting 46 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings.

--LHP David Price allowed one run and four hits in seven innings. He struck out nine and now has 63 over his last 46 2/3 innings as trade rumors involving his name swirl. Price also has won three of his last four starts after winning just two of his previous 11.

--1B James Loney went 2-for-4 with a home run and continues to dominate Yankees’ pitching. Since joining Tampa Bay last season, he is batting .396 (40-for-101) with three home runs and 18 RBI in 27 games against New York.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He looked really good, I thought for the entire game. It was really warm out there. He’s in such wonderful shape.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon on LHP David Price after a 2-1 win over the Yankees on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12, June 17, June 22 and June 27. Though Hellickson left his last rehab start early as a precaution due to right elbow discomfort, he made it through a 38-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field on June 30. He will pitch a rehab game July 3, though the Rays are unsure of where.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer