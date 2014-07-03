Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- When Joel Peralta pitched the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday, he entered his name into the Rays’ record books.

Peralta faced four hitters in the eighth inning, and when he struck out third baseman Yangervis Solarte, he completed his 266th appearance with the team. That tied the club record set by Esteban Yan, who posted a 5.01 ERA from 1998-2002.

Peralta has a 3.42 ERA after Wednesday, when he rebounded from blowing a save Monday.

“He’s been kind of a rock down there,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s been really steady, and we’ve put him into a lot of difficult moments against better hitters. Even when we had a typical closer here, he was the guy a lot of times getting the two, three, four hitters out. He’s been pitching against the meaty part of the batting orders for a long time.”

Although his seven home runs allowed are tied for fourth most among major league relievers, Peralta turned in scoreless outings in 20 of his past 23 appearances, lowering his season ERA from 7.07 to 4.00.

Though he faced the bottom of New York’s lineup Wednesday, Peralta faced 3-4-5 hitters more than any other part of opposing lineups. He has limited them to a .186 average (59-for-318), and opposing No. 3 hitters are batting .111 (11-for-99) against him.

RECORD: 38-49

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rays (LHP Erik Bedard, 4-5, 4.21 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Max Scherzer, 9-3, 3.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Logan Forsythe made it five consecutive games with at least two hits as he doubled in the fourth and singled in the sixth Wednesday during the Rays’ 6-3 win over the Yankees. Over his past 12 games, he is batting .455 (20-for-44).

--RHP Jake Odorizzi allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings for his fourth victory. The win came after he finished June with a 2.40 ERA and held opponents to a .182 average.

--INF/OF Sean Rodriguez made his first start at shortstop and wound up with three RBIs, giving him seven RBIs over his past six games. He had an RBI single and a go-ahead two-run home run after entering Wednesday in a 4-for-32 slump.

--RHP Joel Peralta made his 266th appearance with the Rays, tying Esteban Yan’s franchise record set 1998-2002. Peralta also rebounded from blowing the save Monday, tossing a scoreless inning Wednesday. He has made 20 scoreless outings in his past 23 appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It can’t just be one, two (or), three guys. You’ve got to do it collectively as a group. As a team, we’re starting to flow better; guys are starting to understand each other better.” -- UT Sean Rodriguez, who drove in three runs and hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning Wednesday in the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the New York Yankees.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12, June 17, June 22 and June 27. Though Hellickson left his last rehab start early as a precaution due to right elbow discomfort, he made it through a 38-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field on June 30. He will pitch July 3 for Durham.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

