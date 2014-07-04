Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- The Tampa Bay Rays will make a pitching move Friday to bolster a bullpen that would otherwise be down two members for the next few days.

Left-hander Cesar Ramos will be put on the three-day paternity leave list Friday and Tampa Bay will bring up a reliever from the minors. Ramos will thus rejoin the team Monday when it returns home to open a home stand.

Ramos worked 3 1/3 innings and threw 53 pitches, which meant he would not have been recovered enough to pitch again until Sunday at the earliest, perhaps even Monday.

He was relieved by right-hander Ricky Yates, who threw 39 pitches in 2 2/3 innings and thus will probably not be available to pitch again until Sunday at the earliest.

“We’ll put Ramos on the paternity leave list and do something Friday,” manager Joe Maddon said.

The fact starting southpaw Erik Bedard was only able to last two innings put the squeeze on the bullpen -- and also puts some pressure on Friday night starter right-hander Alex Cobb to get to at least the sixth to avoid squeezing the relievers even more.

Another short outing by a starter would mean the Rays would have to make another bullpen move.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen has a 3.80 ERA this season entering Friday’s game.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-50

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 3-6, 4.20 ERA) at Tigers (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-7, 3.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Erik Bedard didn’t have it Thursday night and the Tigers drove him from the game after just two innings. Bedard gave up three home runs in the first inning -- a pair of two-run shots and a solo blast -- plus another run in the second. His fastball didn’t have a whole lot of movement and his breaking ball was more a loopy curve than one with sharp bite. “He can’t throw his curveball enough,” manager Joe Maddon said before the game. “I keep trying to tell him that.” He got into early trouble with Detroit hitting mostly fastballs. “Erik felt really good before the game,” Maddon said. “But nothing went right. And they hit everything right on the screws. They didn’t miss the mistakes.”

--LHP Cesar Ramos worked a solid 3 1/3 innings Thursday, although he gave up two runs on six hits. Ramos will be granted three days of paternity leave Friday to be with his wife, and Tampa Bay will call up somebody from the minors to shore up a short bullpen.

--RHP Kirby Yates worked 2 2/3 shutout innings of relief Thursday night, which will put him out of action for a couple of days. “His fastball had some jump to it,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s got good stuff and he’s a strike-thrower.” Yates allowed just one hit.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau was optioned Thursday to Triple-A Durham. Beliveau had been recalled Tuesday and appeared in two games, working two innings without a hit, walk or strikeout. In the past two seasons Beliveau has been with the Rays seven times for a total of 19 days.

--INF Vince Belnome was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Durham to provide Tampa Bay some infield depth. Belnome was hitting .225 with six home runs and 29 RBI for Durham. He made his major league debut Thursday to give the Rays an extra left-handed bat to go against RHP Max Scherzer of Detroit. Belnome was used as the Rays’ designated hitter. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Well, we’re not going to win the rest of our games. For me, it’s about winning series now.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon, after a loss to Detroit on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12, June 17, June 22 and June 27. Though Hellickson left his last rehab start early as a precaution due to right elbow discomfort, he made it through a 38-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field on June 30. He will pitch July 3 for Durham.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

INF Vince Belnome

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer