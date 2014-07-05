Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- It makes for good reading, good watching and good bar conversation, Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon says, but there’s no bad blood between his Rays and the Detroit Tigers.

On the other hand, guys keep getting hit by pitches.

Three players got hit Friday night when Tampa Bay beat Detroit, 6-3, and while nobody got off on one another like Victor Martinez did a year ago when Grant Balfour got too close to him with a baseball (now there was a yelling match that was a lip-reader’s delight), it’s just a little curious that it keeps happening.

“We’re not (going to retaliate Saturday),” Maddon said. “It’s over. It’s good. When (lefty Drew) Smyly did hit Longo (3B Evan Longoria), he got a little non-plussed.”

”I don’t think there was any intent on any of the balls where players were hit,“ Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said. ”I didn’t think that Cobb tried to hit Victor, I didn’t think Smyly tried to hit Longoria and I didn’t think (righty Alex) Cobb tried to hit (second baseman Ian) Kinsler.

“I think it was a situation where three guys got hit but I don’t think there wasn’t any intent or malice. There was nothing vicious in it. I don’t think anyone tried to hit anyone in this game, quite frankly. It was just one of those games where a three people got hit and there were some warnings issued.”

Cobb appeared disturbed when he hit Martinez just below the right knee with one out in the fourth. He kicked the ground, swiped at the dirt and smacked his glove. If it was all an act, it was a pretty good one.

Smyly, on the other hand, seemed two innings later to be sending a purpose pitch Longoria’s way at the top of the sixth. He may not have been trying to hit the Rays’ cleanup hitter, but there seemed to be a message attached.

Whether Cobb was replying in kind to Kinsler in the bottom of the inning, it’s hard to say.

”It was a breaking ball,“ Maddon said of the pitch that plunked Kinsler and caused the warning because it was the third in the sequence. ”If it was a fastball, I would have had no problem (with it) at all.

”Was it intentional that he (lefty Drew Smyly) hit (Evan) Longoria? Yes.

“Sure, we hit Victor (Tigers’ designated hitter Martinez). But Cobb pulled a fastball. I have so much respect for Victor.”

“I don’t think that anybody in here thinks that there’s any bad blood (between the teams),” Martinez said. “In a close game, you don’t want to be hitting anybody.”

Carryover? There are two games left in the series, so we’ll see.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 4-5, 3.24 ERA) at Tigers (RHP Anibal Sanchez, 5-2, 2.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb turned in a gritty five innings Friday night to earn his second straight victory in a 4-6 season. “He was OK,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t think he was at his best. He’s not as sharp as he can get. He was just off. He’d make a really good pitch when he had to, then he’d miss.” Cobb didn’t retire any of the four batters he faced in the sixth but in five innings he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

--CF Desmond Jennings had three straight hits Friday night and scored each time. ”The bottom of our lineup has been carrying us lately,“ manager Joe Maddon said. ”When he and (second-place hitter) Ben Zobrist get going, that’s good for us.“ Two of Jennings’ hits were doubles.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger pitched two scoreless relief innings Friday night for the Rays. Manager Joe Maddon said he’s got to be careful because Boxberger is on track for a lot of innings between the minors and majors this year. “He’s been good for us all year,” the manager said. “He’s not afraid.”

--RHP Joel Peralta became the all-time leader in appearances by a pitcher in a Tampa Bay uniform Friday for pitching the eighth inning of the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Peralta worked his 267th game in a Tampa Bay uniform, one more than RHP Esteban Yan. He faced three batters and retired them all. “He’s been wonderful for us,” manager Joe Maddon said.

--SS Yunel Escobar is improving and should be ready to return from his right shoulder soreness near July 10, the day he is eligible to be activated off the disabled list. “We’re missing Escobar,” manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s done a good job against left-handers all year.” The Rays were facing Tigers’ LHP Drew Smyly on Friday night. If Escobar can return on his due date he would be able to play in Tampa Bay’s final series prior to the All-Star break.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson, out since March 30 due to elbow surgery, said he felt good coming out of his Thursday rehab appearance for Triple-A Durham and should be close to being able to come off the disabled list. Hellickson will throw a bullpen in Tampa Bay on Saturday, the day before his rehab assignment comes to an end. At that time Tampa Bay could activate him or option him to the minors.

--RHP Chris Archer makes his second career start and appearance Saturday against Detroit. Archer faced the Tigers last June 29, allowing three runs in five innings without getting a decision. “The thing I‘m competing most against in any game is myself,” Archer said.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau is back for what could be another three-day stint with Tampa Bay. Beliveau was just sent back to the minors late Wednesday and was recalled Friday to take the place of LHP Cesar Ramos, who was granted three days of paternity leave. This is his fourth time with the Rays for a total of six days this season.

--LHP Cesar Ramos was granted three days of paternity leave Friday. He rejoins Tampa Bay on Monday when the Rays begin a home stand. Ramos relieved Thursday at Detroit. He and wife Melanie are expecting their first child.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not (going to retaliate Saturday). It’s over. It’s good.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, after a number of hit batters against the Tigers in a win on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12, June 17, June 22 and June 27. Though Hellickson left his last rehab start early as a precaution due to right elbow discomfort, he made it through a 38-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field on June 30. He pitched July 3 for Durham.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

LHP Erik Bedard

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos (paternity leave)

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

INF Vince Belnome

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer