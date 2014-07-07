Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- If, as is widely believed, David Price is no longer with Tampa Bay when spring training next rolls around, the Rays hope they have his successor as staff ace right in-house -- Chris Archer.

”Can he be (the right-handed Price)? Absolutely,“ said his manager, Joe Maddon. ”As he continues to get experience and develop, he’s going to get better and better.

“And when he learns to elevate it (his fastball), heads up!”

Archer, 25, has some distance to go to be declared an ace. After all, his career record is just 15-15.

But his ERA for his three partial big league seasons is an impressive 3.35.

He’s an earnest young man who works hard, strives to improve and wants to get his ceiling as a player as high as he can.

Archer follows the left-handed Price as a role model. In particular he listens to the things Price has to say about how to conduct yourself and approach your job.

“Price had James Shields to follow,” Maddon said, “but Shields didn’t have anybody. He was the first.”

“The thing I‘m competing most against is myself,” Archer said.

He understands that fastball command (putting the ball where he wants to when he wants to) is the essence of who he is as a pitcher. He did that in his Saturday start at Detroit.

“Once he can do that, the sky’s the limit,” Maddon said. The pitcher’s changeup and slider work off that.

It looks like Archer has the mental part of it down, and the physical side. All he needs now is experience and growing into the role of staff leader.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-50

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-4, 3.93 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-7, 4.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price said he order up some “at ‘em” balls Sunday against Detroit “and I got 26 outs -- and about 15 were hit absolutely on the screws.” “I‘m sure if you asked him he’d tell you he didn’t have his best stuff,” manager Joe Maddon said. “But he got through it. His velocity was there but his location was a little off.” Price was selected to the American League All-Star team for the fourth time in his career. “Any time you get selected to the All-Star team, it’s an honor,” he said. “It’s (Target Field in Minnesota) my favorite park.”

--CF Desmond Jennings had three hits Sunday, including his eighth home run, and scored twice. He’s a key factor in the Tampa Bay offense. In the one game the Rays lost to the Tigers in Detroit, Jennins was 1-for-4. He had three hits in two of the wins.

--LF Matt Joyce had to wait to find out if he’d hit his seventh home run of the season. Joyce hit a ball that glanced off the top of the fence in right field, scoring SS Ben Zobrist, and it was initially ruled a triple. The umpiring crew agreed a review was in order, after which it was determined Joyce’s ball hit above the yellow padding on the wall, which meant it was a two-run home run and not a triple.

--SS Ben Zobrist was one of two Rays with four hits Sunday. Zobrist had an RBI single in the first and three more singles. He ended up scoring twice, too.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday’s game. Beliveau was optioned out and brought up twice during the week. He didn’t pitch in Detroit. Beliveau’s specialty this year has been coming up to provide one- or two-day emergency help.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson was told Sunday he will be activated off the disabled list and start Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Hellickson, out since the end of spring training due to elbow surgery, will replace LHP Erik Bedard in the Tampa Bay rotation. He pitched Thursday in a rehab game and came out of it in good shape.

--INF Vince Belnome was optioned back to Triple-A Durham following Sunday’s game in Detroit. Belnome started Thursday against All-Star right-hander Max Scherzer of Detroit, going hitless, and did not play after that.

--LHP Erik Bedard will shift from the starting rotation to the bullpen, manager Joe Maddon said Sunday. RHP Jeremy Hellickson returns to the rotation Tuesday, which would have been Bedard’s day to start. The lefty gave up six runs on eight hits in two innings Thursday to Detroit.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re not going away.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said Sunday after a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30. He is scheduled to come off the disabled list July 7. He threw a bullpen session April 27. Hellickson felt well after tossing from 100 feet May 5, and he threw another bullpen session May 7. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen session May 16. He threw live batting practice May 25. He threw two innings in a simulated game at Port Charlotte, Fla., on May 28. He threw 50 pitches June 2 in a simulated game. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on June 7, and he pitched for Triple-A Durham on June 12, June 17, June 22 and June 27. Though Hellickson left his last rehab start early as a precaution due to right elbow discomfort, he made it through a 38-pitch bullpen session at Tropicana Field on June 30. He pitched July 3 for Durham.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos (paternity leave)

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer