Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- When healthy, right-hander Alex Cobb has typically been the Tampa Bay Rays most consistent starters the past few years, a future ace.

But this season, Cobb has yet to get into a rhythm, partly due to a month-long disabled list stint for an oblique strain. Cobb enters Wednesday’s start against the Kansas City Royals hoping for his third straight win.

“The first half has obviously not gone to the caliber of where I would like to have gone,” Cobb said. “But there have been signs of ups and downs, and the setback with the injury was tough to handle. But after all that you still have, for me, almost another half of the year of starts that I’ve gone to this point. So you can only be excited to get to the second half, especially with the way we have been playing.”

Cobb is coming off an outing in which he picked up a win in Detroit, helped by reliever Brad Boxberger, who escaped Cobb’s no outs, bases-loaded jam in the sixth. Cobb went five innings, allowing three earned runs, walking two and hitting two.

“I think for the most part right now it’s just getting consecutive games that you’re starting to feel good and you’re understanding why things are coming out the way they are,” Cobb said. “When you are making mistakes, understanding why, and when you’re in big situations to kind of narrow down a little bit more and make sure you make quality pitches. So I think that the more times you go out there, the more feedback you’re going to get and the better overall product you’re going to come away with from that game.”

Cobb will be facing the Royals for the first time since June 15, 2013, when he suffered a concussion from a line drive off the bat of first baseman Eric Hosmer. Cobb returned to the big-league mound two months later after missing 50 games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 6-7, 3.07 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 4-6, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson was pretty anxious heading into Tuesday’s season debut, having not pitched on a major league mound since last October’s American League Division series. But Hellickson, coming off January elbow surgery, was encouraged with how he felt, and threw, in a solid but short outing, charged with one run on six hits in 4 1/3 innings. “I still could be a lot better,” he said. “I thought my fastball command was a lot better than it was down in the minors, but way too many pitches, way too many three-ball counts. But for the most part I thought it went pretty good.”

--LHP Jake McGee had a rare rough outing, snapping his streak of 14 straight scoreless appearances by allowing two runs in the ninth Tuesday before picking up his sixth save. McGee, who was disappointed to not get selected to the All-Star game, gave up a run for only the second time in his last 31 appearances. “Anytime you go out and try to get the last four outs of the game, it’s always tough,” McGee said. “You shouldn’t be giving up two runs and making it that close.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger continues to impress, giving up just one hit over 1 2/3 innings of relief in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Royals. Boxberger, acquired from the Padres in the offseason LHP Alex Torres trade, has been trusted in some tough moments this season, including getting out of a bases-loaded, no out jam Friday against Detroit. “He’s probably going to be a closer someday,” Manager Joe Maddon said. “Think he’s definitely got it within his abilities. He’s got all the ingredients.”

--LHP Cesar Ramos came off the paternity list and was back in the bullpen, still basking in happiness after his wife, Melanie, gave birth Saturday to their first child, Addison Lynn Ramos. “It’s awesome,” Ramos said. “You always look forward to that day and now it’s here. It’s kind of hard to explain the emotions I went through, but I‘m just happy with the delivery and the health of the baby. And all is well.”

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder soreness) went 1-for-4 with a single, two groundouts and a lineout in his first minor league rehab game for Class-A Charlotte Tuesday night. He played nine innings at shortstop. Escobar is expected to play five innings for Charlotte on Wednesday, be off Thursday and rejoin the Rays on Friday.

--3B Evan Longoria had a two-run single in the sixth, the 911th of his career, passing B.J. Upton for the third most in club history behind Carl Crawford (1,480) and Ben Zobrist (943).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Jake didn’t break.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon on LHP Jake Magee after a 4-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. He began a rehab assignment with the Rays’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate on July 7. Escobar will DH for Class A Charlotte on July 8 and is slated to play shortstop there on July 9.

--UT Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

BULLPEN:

RHP Joel Peralta

LHP Jake McGee

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer