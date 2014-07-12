Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Grant Balfour had been making progress after one of the most unnerving stretches of his career. The walks were down, the runs allowed were almost non-existent.

Then he imploded on Friday night at Tropicana Field, allowing three runs on two hits and two walks in the top of the ninth as the Toronto Blue Jays escaped with a crucial 8-5 win at Tropicana Field.

“Embarrassing,” Balfour (0-3, 5.60 ERA) said. “It was a bad effort on my part.”

The right-hander had allowed just two earned runs in his last 11 1/3 innings and seven walks over his previous 16 2/3 innings before Friday, but came undone after a leadoff walk to eighth-hole hitter Dan Johnson.

“The lead-off walk really hurts,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

Shortstop Jose Reyes doubled Johnson to third and both scored when Steve Tolleson, inserted at second base as a replacement for injured starter Munenori Kawasaki, flicked a two-strike pitch down the right-field line.

Balfour issued another walk to left fielder Melky Cabrera and, after a wild pitch eliminated the possibility of an inning-ending double play, Jose Bautista then hit an RBI single for an 8-5 Blue Jays lead.

”I guess maybe it’s good hitting,“ Balfour conceded. ”I throw a ball that cuts, ends up being about a foot off the plate and the guy hooks it out to right and it’s two RBIs. You couldn’t have thrown it out there any better than that.

“I felt like I’ve been throwing the ball good, but for some reason I was terrible. It was embarrassing, really, to go out there and do that. I am better than that.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchinson, 6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 4-8, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Jake McGee was placed on the paternity list on Friday following the birth of his first child. McGee (1-0, 1.56 ERA) has been the Rays’ most reliable reliever this season.

--SS Yunel Escobar was activated from the 15-day disabled list after rehabbing a sore right throwing shoulder. He went 1-for-3.

--C Ryan Hanigan was scratched from the lineup with back soreness and replaced by Jose Molina.

--CF Desmond Jennings left in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday after following a Mark Buerhle pitch off the inside of his right knee in the bottom of the second. Jennings (1-for-1) completed the at-bat with a walk but was replaced in the top of the third by rookie Kevin Kiermaier.

--LHP David Price (8-7, 4.38 ERA) became ill in the Rays dugout on Friday with virus-like symptoms and will miss his scheduled start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Tropicana Field. He could return on Sunday to conclude the series against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love the fact we fought back tonight, how we fought back.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (right knee) left in the third inning July 11.

--C Ryan Hanigan (back soreness) was scratched from the lineup July 11.

--SS Yunel Escobar (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11, retroactive to June 25. He began a rehab assignment with the Rays’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate on July 7, then moved his rehab to Class A Charlotte on July 8. He was activated July 11.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he will be in a cast until mid-July before being re-evaluated.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (Paternity List)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Ben Zobrist

3B Evan Longoria

SS Yunel Escobar

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Kevin Kiermaier

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Brandon Guyer