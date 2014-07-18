Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The first half had been nothing short of an abject disappointment for the Tampa Bay Rays, picked by many to contend for the American League pennant and selected by others to at least play in, possibly even win, the World Series.

The Rays fell victim to what executive vice president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has repeatedly called an “imperfect storm” in the season’s first couple months, with the starting pitching not performing up to its capabilities, the lineup failing to produce runs at its expected level and even the usually reliable defense showing cracks in the armor.

In short, everything that could go wrong went wrong for the Rays.

But lately, they’ve seemingly turned it around. Will it be enough?

The Rays have kept their hopes alive for the second half with a 20-11 record since June 11. But to make up for the ground they lost in the first 97 games, the Rays have to be on top of their game the rest of the way. They believe it’s possible if they fully play up to their potential, however.

“We knew that we were capable of it. It just wasn’t happening. We knew it couldn’t last forever. It just lasted longer than we expected,” Rays second baseman/right fielder Ben Zobrist said. “Now that it’s going well, we can’t look at the past and focus on that. We’re just going to focus on the games that we have left and the fact that we’re still close enough, within striking distance of the division.”

“There’s no letting up right now,” said Rays manager Joe Maddon. “We have to keep winning series, there’s no doubt.”

The Rays enter the break with a 44-53 record, almost 10 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. It’s a winnable division with no one dominant team, which plays in the Rays’ favor, but it’s still going to be a steep uphill climb. In reality, it may be impossible.

It might become even more difficult if the Rays lose their ace.

Left-hander David Price has been the subject of intense speculation since last year’s July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and the Rays’ dreadful start only intensified those rumors. His $14 million salary is high for Tampa Bay’s low-budget operation, and he’s only going to get more expensive in 2015, his final year of arbitration. Tampa Bay built its current roster primarily through shrewd trades, and Friedman undoubtedly recognizes the kind of haul he might get for a young star like Price, a former AL Cy Young Award winner who says he’s pitching better than ever.

So, the biggest question for the Rays as they head into the All-Star break is the future of their ace. Will they deal him? What will they get? Can they contend without him?

That all remains to be seen. For now, the Rays will keep fighting to stay alive in the AL East, refusing to believe a playoff berth is out of the question until they are mathematically eliminated.

“You’ve got to believe that we’re going to have a really good rest of the year here as far as the way that we’ve been playing for the last three or four weeks here going into the break,” Zobrist said. “I definitely believe this team is capable of coming back.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-53

STREAK: Won two

FIRST-HALF MVP: LHP David Price, the club’s only All-Star, is also the team’s top performer. While the focus since last year was if and when the Rays would trade the 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner, he actually believes he is pitching better than ever. Price is 9-7 with a 3.23 ERA, but the real mark of his newfound dominance is his 7.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio, as he leads the AL with 164 strikeouts and has only walked 22. His 3.11 fielding independent pitching score indicates that he is pitching even better than his record and ERA. Price was on a roll of late, posting a 1.92 ERA over his past nine starts heading into the All-Star break. The only question is how much longer after the break he will be wearing a Rays uniform.

FIRST-HALF GRADE: D -- The season is massive disappointment considering the preseason prognostications that the Rays might be playing in the World Series and their own internal expectations of being the ones to “Eat Last,” as 3B Evan Longoria said in spring training. The starting pitching was mostly fine, even with several of its pillars sidelined, but the bullpen often was an outright disaster aside from LHP Jake McGee and RHP Brad Boxberger. The offense was nothing short of terrible, and even the defense dropped off dramatically since last season. GM Andrew Friedman’s offseason moves looked shrewd at the time, and manager Joe Maddon did what he could, but this simply might not be the Rays’ year.

PIVOTAL POST-BREAK PLAYER: There might not be a more interesting player in baseball, period, than LHP David Price. Will the Rays trade him? Where will he go? When will they pull the trigger on a deal? What can the Rays get back in exchange for Price? He is a bona fide ace, but he is due to make as much as $20 million next year before heading into free agency in November 2015. It might be time for the Rays to trade him as they dealt RHPs Matt Garza and James Shields in the past.

BUY OR SELL: The Rays never take a firm buyer-or-seller stance, and they rarely are active at the trade deadline. This time around, though, it is much more likely they will sell. LHP David Price is getting more expensive and is a 1 1/2 years away from free agency, giving contenders a chance to buy him for two pennant races. If Tampa Bay is ready to admit that this year is a lost cause, it is time to trade him. If the Rays trade Price, will they also trade someone like UT Ben Zobrist, a potentially valuable piece for a contender? What about CF Desmond Jennings, who looks expendable with the rise of Kevin Kiermaier, or corner OF Matt Joyce?

INJURY STATUS: The Rays are slated to get two of their better hitters back from the disabled list in the second half. DH/OF David DeJesus (fractured left hand) could return in early August, while RF Wil Myers (stress fracture in right wrist) could be back by mid-August. Myers, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, struggled badly early in the year before revealing he hid a left hand/wrist injury. Everyone else is healthy, minus LHP Matt Moore (Tommy John surgery), which is about the best thing the Rays have going for them in a banged-up AL East.

TOP PROSPECT: The Rays’ farm system is just about barren as far as major-league-ready talent goes. SS Hak-Ju Lee, 23, is having a miserable offensive season at Triple-A Durham, and the organization’s top pitching prospect, 21-year-old RHP Taylor Guerrieri, just returned this month from Tommy John surgery. The Rays might see a couple of their other pitching prospects by September -- 23-year-old LHP Enny Romero, 25-year-old RHP Alex Colome, 26-year-old RHP Nathan Karns or 25-year-old LHP Mike Montgomery -- but none is viewed as an A-list prospect. OF Mikie Mahtook, 24, is one of the few position-player prospects hitting well for Durham.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I totally believe it can be done. I know the math is totally against us. You look at the percentage possibility of winning, I get it. I get it, but I don’t believe it. When you’re talking about human beings and a game like this and the way baseball’s being played today with the parity involved, anything can happen this year. It’s a little bit more unpredictable, I think.” --Rays manager Joe Maddon

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 9.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July. He is scheduled to have surgery by the end of July and be out for the year.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He might return in early to mid-August.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He might return in mid-August.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer