Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Tampa Bay Rays placed catcher Ryan Hanigan on the 15-day disabled list with a left oblique strain Thursday. They hope it goes better than the last time Hanigan was on the shelf.

When Hanigan was on the DL in late May and early June, the Rays went 1-14 without him. To that point, Hanigan had played a sizable role in Tampa’s offense, and without him, the Rays struggled.

“We were kind of in a general malaise at that point,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “Nothing was going on. There was no offense going on at that time. Things have improved to the point where we can more readily absorb his loss right now.”

Hanigan recovered from the ankle issue he had in May and was just starting to feel good again when he began experiencing soreness on July 8 against Kansas City. He didn’t return before the All-Star break but the Rays were hopeful some time off would help get him back. His stint on the DL is retroactive to the ninth of this month, so Hanigan could be back in the lineup in the next week or so.

“It’s one of those injuries where if you keep pushing it, it just gets worse,” Maddon said. “We just have to give him time.”

Maddon said he was impressed with the work of his other catcher, Jose Molina, heading into the break, but didn’t want to overwork the veteran as the Rays attempt to dig out of last place in the American League East.

With Hanigan on the shelf, Tampa selected the contract of Curt Casali from Triple-A Durham. He started and made his major league debut Friday against the Twins, getting a single in his first big-league at-bat.

“He had a nice spring training for us and a good start to the season,” Maddon said. “I liked what I saw in spring training and a lot of people like him. So it’ll be good to see him play.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 45-53

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rays (LHP David Price, 9-7, 3.23 ERA) at Twins (RHP Phil Hughes, 10-5, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Ryan Hanigan was placed on the 15-day disabled list with an oblique injury. The stint on the DL is retroactive to July 9.

--C Curt Casali had his contract purchased from Triple-A Durham and made his major league debut Friday. Casali, who was batting .237 with three homers and 15 RBIs with Durham, singled in first at-bat for his first major league hit.

--CF Desmond Jennings led off and started the game in center field. Jennings missed the final two games prior to the All-Star break with a bruised left knee. Jennings went 1-for-2 Friday and is hitting .247 with eight homers and 24 RBIs this season.

--3B Evan Longoria had a bases-loaded double in the third inning, knocking in three runs. The hit pulled Longoria to within one double of Carl Crawford’s franchise records for doubles (215) and RBIs (592).

--LF Ben Zobrist went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in the fifth inning Friday, continuing his hot streak at Target Field. In 11 career games at the park, Zobrist is hitting .447 with three homers and 16 RBIs. His home run Friday was the seventh of the season and fifth from the left side of the plate.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If we go with the mantra of winning series, we’re going to look up in the not so distant future and say ‘Hey, it’s not that bad.'” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on his team trying to dig out of a deep first-half hole in the standings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He might return in mid-August.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 9.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. The wrist will be immobilized until mid-July. He is scheduled to have surgery by the end of July and be out for the year.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He might return in early to mid-August.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as mid-April.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer