Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The odds seemed long that Tampa Bay rookie starter Jake Odorizzi would mark his “homecoming” start with a win, much less an RBI against Adam Wainwright, the St. Louis pitcher he grew up watching in nearby Highland, Ill.

If one were inclined to bet the long shot Tuesday night, the wager would have cashed in heavily. Not only did Odorizzi notch a 7-2 win with 5 2/3 effective innings, but he also drove in a run in his first professional at-bat with a perfect suicide squeeze in the second inning.

“I didn’t think there would be an RBI chance,” Odorizzi joked.

There weren’t many run-scoring opportunities for the Cardinals after Odorizzi settled down and used the stuff that is allowing him to fan more than 10 hitters per nine innings. Going with fastballs and cutters as his primary offerings, Odorizzi struck out eight.

Rays manager Joe Maddon said Odorizzi was far more effective over the past six weeks because he learned how to employ his pitches more judiciously.

“He’s been utilizing the fastball more and sprinkling in his breaking ball,” Maddon said. “Earlier, he was throwing too many breaking balls. He’s been pitching well for a while.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-53

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 5-6, 4.08 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 11-6, 3.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Jerry Sands underwent season-ending surgery to repair a strained tendon in his left wrist Tuesday in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Sands landed on the disabled list June 23. He faces a three- to 3 1/2-month recovery, according to the Times.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi had a happy homecoming, working 5 2/3 innings and earning his sixth win of the year Tuesday night. Odorizzi picked up eight strikeouts, using his cutter effectively to get several swings and misses. He also became the first Tampa Bay pitcher to record an RBI since Brandon Gomes drew a bases-loaded walk on June 24, 2012, in Philadelphia. Odorizzi knocked in a run with a second-inning squeeze bunt.

--RHP Alex Cobb will get the start Wednesday night when Tampa Bay finishes a brief series and road trip in St. Louis. Cobb is coming off a 6-2 win Friday night in Minnesota, when he pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowing five hits, two runs and two walks. He struck out two. This will be his first-ever appearance against the Cardinals. The first pitch is critical for Cobb, who allows just a .214 on-base percentage when ahead 0-1 but is touched for a .404 OBP when behind 1-0.

--RHP Joel Peralta (illness) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to July 13. Peralta was bitten by a mosquito in the Dominican Republic over the All-Star break but has not contracted the chikungunya virus, which can cause joint pain and arthritic symptoms, despite reports suggesting he did. Peralta is 2-3 with a 4.15 in 43 appearances, recording 44 strikeouts in 39 innings.

--LHP Jeff Beliveau was recalled from Triple-A Durham to replace RHP Joel Peralta (illness) on the active roster. Beliveau is making his fifth tour of duty this year with the Rays and ninth over the past two seasons. He has a 1.50 ERA and 11 saves in 30 games at Durham, whiffing 51 in 36 innings. The former Cub is one of two big-leaguers to graduate from Rhode Island’s Bishop Hendricken High School. The other was former Rays OF Rocco Baldelli.

--3B Evan Longoria’s solo homer in the ninth produced the 593rd RBI of his career, giving him the club record. Longoria, who has 12 RBIs in his past 14 games, extended his modest hitting streak to five games. He played in his 181st consecutive game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everybody contributed. You never know who will contribute on this team. Anyone can step up.” -- 1B James Loney, after the Rays’ 7-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He might return in mid-August.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He might return in early to mid-August.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer