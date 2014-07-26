Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Manager Joe Maddon hasn’t wavered in his belief that the Tampa Bay Rays can make the postseason this year despite a disastrous start that saw them fall 18 games under .500 at 24-42.

To get back into contention, Maddon said, everyone on the Rays roster has to contribute. But it’s always good to start at the top, as they did in Friday’s 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox, with left-hander David Price on the mound and third baseman Evan Longoria coming through in the clutch.

”It is nice to hear that,“ Maddon said after the game. ”It’s something that, moving forward, we expect a lot more of that, getting to the playoffs this year.

“We’ve talked about how we have to have everybody contribute. Everybody’s contributing right now.”

The Rays have won eight games in a row, 14 of 18 in July and 26 of 37 since June 11, pulling within 4 1/2 games of the New York Yankees for the second American League Wild Card spot. Of perhaps even greater importance: They’re starting to look like the Rays of 2008, 2010, ‘11 and ‘13 -- like a club that believes it should be playing baseball in October.

“Very consistent, obviously,” Maddon said. “A little bit of the swagger is back. Confidence is definitely on the rise.”

That started Friday with Price, who’s backing up his claim that he’s the best pitcher he’s ever been right now. And it ended with Longoria, whose bat has come alive as he looks to lead another miraculous run into the postseason.

“We’ve won some games, and we’ve done some things that kind of remind us, I think, of what we’re capable of,” Longoria said. “But by no means are we where we want to be. We definitely have to continue to keep ourselves in this thing and keep reminding ourselves on a daily basis that we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-53

STREAK: Won eight

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 11-6, 3.66 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 0-0, 2.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price has won six consecutive starts, a career-high that ties the Rays’ franchise record. He’s worked eight innings eight times in his last nine starts, and nine times in his last 12 starts. Price is 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA and 99 strikeouts over his last 11 starts, extending his major league-leading innings total (163 2/3) and strikeout count (183) while backing up his assertion that he’s never pitched better than he is right now -- even during his 2012 American League Cy Young Award-winning campaign. Whether the Rays have played well enough and put themselves in a good enough position to keep Price after the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline remains to be seen, although manager Joe Maddon believes his club has made a strong case to do so.

--3B Evan Longoria hit a bases-clearing, go-ahead double in the seventh inning of the Rays’ 6-4 win on Friday, his second bases-loaded double in six games. He has five extra-base hits over his last six games compared to only two in his previous 18 games, and he’s driven in 13 runs over his last 11 games compared to three in his previous 12 games. Longoria hasn’t matched his usually strong career numbers, but he’s been much more reliable at home, batting .284 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 51 games at Tropicana Field this season.

--OF Desmond Jennings is batting .301/.407/.534 with eight doubles, three homers, six RBIs and 11 walks since June 28, compared to .217 in his previous 58 games. Jennings homered in Friday night’s 6-4 win over the Red Sox, only the second of his nine homers to come at Tropicana Field this season. Rays manager Joe Maddon said Jennings is “playing probably as good as I’ve seen Desmond play at the big-league level right now.”

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson will be recalled from Class A Charlotte to start Saturday night against the Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He pitched in the minor leagues during the All-Star break to stay fresh after missing time earlier this season, saying he feels good and ready to get back with the Rays the rest of the way. “The way we’re playing right now, it’s tough to be at home watching. I want to be a part of it,” Hellickson said Friday. “I’ve bought a lot of spreads (for the Rays’ minor league affiliates) this year, that’s for sure.”

--RHP Joel Peralta threw a bullpen session Friday and will pitch on a minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday for Class-A Charlotte, setting him up to return to the Rays on Monday after battling an unknown illness. “Peralta-itis is dissipating,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said Friday.

--OF Wil Myers hit off a tee for first time on Friday, another step forward as he continues to recover from a fractured right wrist. Rays manager Joe Maddon said that Myers is feeling sore but getting better and is still in line for a mid-August return.

--C Ryan Hanigan ran the bases and caught a bullpen session on Friday, and Rays manager Joe Maddon said his strained left oblique is feeling “much better.” There is no set date for Hanigan’s return at this point.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The world works in perverse ways sometimes. Nobody wants to lose him around here, so let’s just keep on winning, keep him here. That sounds like a nice equation.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on trade possibilities for LHP David Price

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Joel Peralta (illness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 13. He threw a bullpen session July 25 and will pitch on a minor league rehabilitation assignment July 26 for Class-A Charlotte, setting him up to return to the Rays on July 28.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He might return in mid-August.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. There is no set date for Hanigan’s return.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He might return in early to mid-August.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Juan Carlos Oviedo

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Erik Bedard

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer