Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays’ pitching staff is stocked with the by-products of trades that sent established veterans on their way before they became too expensive for the frugal franchise.

Chris Archer was part of a deal that sent Matt Garza to the Cubs in 2011.

Jake Odorizzi was acquired as part of a deal that sent James Shields to Kansas City in 2012.

Drew Smyly came aboard on Thursday as part of a three-place package in a deal that sent 2012 Cy Young Award-winner David Price to Detroit.

That leaves home-grown Alex Cobb as the staff veteran, and in many respects the leader, although there are more vocal members of the staff, namely Archer. At 23, it’s not a position Cobb expected to inherit in his third full big-league season. And he doesn’t think he has to be, as the template established by the divested veterans remains, Cobb said.

”The feel in the clubhouse has been passed down to us,“ he said. ”It’s been established many years ago. It’s just our job to continue that. It’s a good thing we’ve got going. I’d say the only thing that we have to do as a group, when we do have new guys coming in, just welcome them. Let them know that the No. 1 thing is to feel comfortable here. Nobody walks on eggshells around here.

“We’re all a big group of friends that goes out and plays baseball.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-44

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 7-6, 3.54 ERA) vs. A’s (RHP Jeff Samardija, 2-1, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Wil Myers (broken right wrist) is scheduled to take batting practice at Class A Charlotte on Monday and Tuesday. He will work out at Triple-A Durham on Wednesday and might play at designated hitter on Saturday. The 2013 American League Rookie of the Year was batting just .227 in 53 games.

--C Ryan Hanigan (strained left oblique) went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored on Saturday as a designated hitter for Class A Charlotte. Afterword, the Rays announced they will shut him down for about a week. “We just want to make sure that this is right,” Rays manager Joe Maddon told the Tampa Times. “He’s still sore. We don’t want to push it.”

--3B Evan Longoria had the first sacrifice bunt of his career on Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Angels at Tropicana Field. With the Rays trailing, 5-1, with no out against Angels RHP Jered Weaver, the slumping power hitter advanced Ben Zobrist and Matt Joyce, who had singled, and walked, respectively. Zobrist scored on batter later on a sacrifice flyout.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-9, 4.09 ERA) made his shortest start as a Ray on Sunday in a 7-5 loss to the Angels at Tropicana Field, lasting just three innings on 82 pitches. He didn’t record an out until the 36th pitch of a 46-pitch first inning. Odorizzi allowed five earned runs on eight hits and three walks with one strikeout, snapping a four-start win streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Physically, I felt fine. It was just one of those innings where you make a good pitch ... foul ball, and you make a bad pitch and it’s a broken bat single to center.” -- Rays RHP Jake Odorizzi after a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

’

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan took batting practice Aug. 1 and played a minor league rehab game Aug. 2 with Class A Charlotte. Afterword, the Rays announced they will shut him down for about a week.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) took batting practice on Aug. 1, and too about 15 swings. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He is scheduled to take batting practice at Class A Charlotte on Aug. 4-5. He will work out at Triple-A Durham on Aug. 6.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He might return in early to mid-August.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer