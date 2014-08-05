Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Drew Smyly will make his first start for the Rays on Tuesday night against Oakland, five days after coming to Tampa Bay from the Detroit Tigers as part of a three-team trade that cost his new team ace David Price.

”I guess you could say you’re a little nervous going into it,“ Smyly said Monday before the Rays’ 3-2, 10-inning loss to Oakland. ”You have those butterflies like your first game of the season almost. You want to make a good impression your first game. So hopefully I do well.

“When I played here earlier with the Tigers, it was probably my worst game of the year. So I also have that chip to try to come back against Oakland because I want to prove that I can beat these guys. It’s a big game. It’s going to be exciting. I‘m looking forward to it.”

Smyly gave up a season-high six runs on eight hits over five innings in the Tigers’ 10-0 loss at the O.co Coliseum on May 26. He allowed four home runs in the first three innings, one each to Brandon Moss, Josh Donaldson, Kyle Blanks and Yoenis Cespedes.

”They’ve got a great lineup,“ Smyly said. ”We played them a lot over the last few years with the Tigers, last two years in the playoffs. ... It’s going to be a tough job. If you execute your pitches, you’re going to be fine. I‘m definitely glad that Cespedes is out of the lineup. That’s a plus.

“I‘m very anxious to get that first game under my belt. Hopefully I can make a good impression for all these guys on the team, the coaches. Just got to go out there and do the best you can.”

The A’s traded Cespedes to the Boston Red Sox last week as part of a deal for left-hander Jon Lester and outfielder Jonny Gomes.

Smyly took Price’s place in the Tampa Bay rotation, but he knows he can’t truly fill in for the four-time All-Star.

“I don’t look at it as I‘m replacing David,” Smyly said. “You’re not going to replace David Price. He’s going to be one of the best on any team he goes to. I‘m just here to try to do the best I can. The Rays made the trade. They wanted me, so I‘m going to do the best I can and try to learn from them and get better every game. I don’t look at it as trying to replace David at all.”

Rays manager Joe Maddon said he just wants Smyly to be himself.

“That’s who we are anyway,” Maddon said. “I just want our guys to be themselves and play their game. David’s been a Cy Young Award winner. Maybe Drew can do that some day. I don’t know. He’s been good. He’s been really good.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 6-9, 3.93 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 0-4, 9.53 ERA)

--RHP Alex Cobb allowed two runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision Monday night against Oakland. Cobb’s career-high-tying, five-game winning streak remains alive, but he wasn’t as sharp as he was in recent outings. Cobb walked four, tying his season high, and struck out four. In his previous three starts, he went 3-0 with 31 strikeouts and two walks while allowing one run over 20 innings. “The whole game was a struggle,” Cobb said. “I had to battle with what I could find. It was hard to repeat pitches. I couldn’t put it together consistently. I‘m happy the way I competed and made pitches when I needed.”

--3B Evan Longoria hit his team-high 14th home run of the season Monday night, a solo shot in the second inning off A’s RHP Jeff Samardzija in a 3-2, 10-inning loss against Oakland. Leading off the inning, Longoria lined a 93 mph fastball on a 2-0 count to left field. Longoria has 176 career home runs, an ongoing franchise record.

--RHP Grant Balfour, who played the previous three seasons for Oakland, returned Monday to the O.co Coliseum for the first time since signing with Tampa Bay as a free agent on Jan. 23, but it wasn’t a happy homecoming. Balfour (1-4) took the loss as the A’s beat Tampa Bay 3-2 in 10 innings. He allowed one run and two hits while walking two in the 10th inning. A’s C Derek Norris hit a walk-off single with two outs and the bases loaded against Balfour. “I just got beat by a good team tonight, plain and simple,” Balfour said.

Balfour received a nice ovation from A’s fans when he entered the game. Balfour had 62 saves for the A’s over the past two seasons and was an American League All-Star in 2013. The A’s signed former Oriole Jim Johnson to replace Balfour. Johnson quickly lost his closer’s job and was designated for assignment last month.

“I definitely would have come back here,” Balfour said before the game. “It’s a great place, a lot of good things going on and everyone was great to me out there. There was no offer to be coming back here. I don’t want fans to think I rejected an offer to come back here because it was never there. I had a great time out here.”

Balfour appeared to be headed to Baltimore during the offseason, but the Orioles didn’t like the results of his physical. He signed with Tampa Bay, where he owns a home and played from 2007-10. He is 1-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 11 saves but lost his job as the Rays’ closer after a rough start to the season.

--CF Desmond Jennings went 2-for-5, drove in a run and stole a base Monday night in Tampa Bay’s 3-2, 10-inning loss to Oakland. Over his past 10 games, Jennings is batting .400 (4-for-10). He had one hit in previous 18 at-bats before the hot stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just one of those things. I was happy to kind of walk away and say I gave it everything I had and I felt like I put together some good years and gave the fans something to really have a good time about. You just start another chapter. That’s kind of the game now.” -- RHP Grant Balfour, upon returning to Oakland on Monday with the Rays. Balfour took the loss against his former team as the A’s pulled out a 3-2, 10-inning win.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

