Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Left-hander Drew Smyly didn’t get a win in his Tampa Bay Rays debut Tuesday night, but he made a solid first impression in a 3-0 loss to Oakland.

Smyly gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings, striking out six and walking two, just five days after coming to Tampa Bay from Detroit as part of a three-team trade that sent ace David Price to the Tigers.

Smyly’s night ended when he gave up an RBI double to A’s first baseman Nate Freiman during a two-run rally in the sixth.

“I fought pretty good,” Smyly said. “My pitch count got up there. I had a couple of deep counts. I missed my pitch against Freiman. Other than that I thought I pitched well.”

Smyly made one previous start against the A’s this season with Detroit on May 26, and it was a nightmare. He gave up a season-high six runs on eight hits, including four home runs, in five innings of a 10-0 Tigers loss at the Coliseum. This time he didn’t give up a single long ball and gave the Rays a chance to win.

“Two-two count to Freiman and the pitch came in to his happy place instead of away where we wanted,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He did pretty well up to that pitch.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-59

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 0-1, 3.29 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-4, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B James Loney went 1-for-4 Tuesday night in a 3-0 loss to Oakland and reached base safely for his 24th consecutive game. Lone is batting .337 (32-for-95) during that span.

--2B Cole Figueroa went 2-for-3 Tuesday night and recorded his second career multi-hit game, this one coming in a 3-0 loss to Oakland. Figueroa singled in the second and fourth innings off A’s right-hander Jason Hammel.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (0-1) will make his fourth start of the season Wednesday against the A‘s, but he has yet to last longer than 4 2/3 innings. He underwent surgery on his pitching elbow in late January to remove loose bodies and wasn’t activated from the disabled list until July 7. “He hasn’t been throwing the ball badly,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday night’s 3-0 loss against Oakland. “The velocity’s been up. The change has been really good. The curve ball, he could utilize that a little more often. Just get ahead of hitters and be a little more aggressive putting them away.” Dating to 2013, Hellickson has gone a career-high five straight starts pitching less than five innings. “It’s not that I lack confidence in him,” Maddon said. “It’s just that I know what’s going on. We’ve got to get him beyond that. It’s almost like he’s teetering and you got to get him beyond that one moment then all of a sudden there’s that breakthrough and then .. he turns back into what he was a couple years ago. Coming off surgery there’s all kinds of little doodads going on mentally. I want him to go deeper in games, absolutely.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I fought pretty good. My pitch count got up there.” -- Rays LHP Drew Smyly after a loss to Oakland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He was scheduled to take batting practice with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 4-5. He will work out at Triple-A Durham on Aug. 6.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21, moved to Class A Charlotte on Aug. 3 and back to the GCL on Aug. 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer