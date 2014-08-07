Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Tampa Bay right-hander Jeremy Hellickson took a huge step forward Wednesday in his comeback from offseason elbow surgery.

Hellickson allowed one run on two hits over seven innings, leading the Rays to a 7-3 victory over Oakland and posting his first win as a starter since Sept. 4, 2013.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve felt good after a start,” Hellickson said. “I can’t really put my finger on what I did different. I felt the same, stuff was a little sharper, little better command. The fastball was definitely a lot better; it felt better coming out of my hand. I don’t know why that is. The changeup was working out pretty well.”

Hellickson hadn’t lasted longer than 4 2/3 innings in any of his first three starts since coming off the disabled list July 7 after undergoing surgery in January.

“(Hellickson) was due to pitch well,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

“He’s healthy now. He went through the surgery. He’s had an adequate number of starts, minor league and then here. At some point you knew it was going to kick in. When you talk to him I don’t sense a lack of confidence going through this whole moment. I think he understood also that it’s going to take (him) a little time to get to where he had been.”

Hellickson came out throwing strikes and forcing quick contact. He retired the first nine hitters he faced, needing only 31 pitches.

Hellickson didn’t allow a hit until A’s center fielder Coco Crisp lined a leadoff single in the fourth inning. The A’s only run off Hellickson came when second baseman Eric Sogard hit his first home run of the season with one out in the sixth inning. Hellickson had gone 0-3 in his previous six starts before ending his skid.

“Game in progress, my thought is, now that he’s done it once here, heads up, he could really take off from now on,” Maddon said of the 2011 American League Rookie of the Year.

“It’s all about confidence. His stuff’s been good. Literally, fastball velocity’s good. Changeup arm speed, good, check. Hook, check, good. But just no overall aggressiveness, assertiveness in the zone. Taking command of the situation, that was check today. I really believe he could do that on a more consistent basis now that he has the feeling back.”

Hellickson said he just wants to build off this win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Friday: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-6, 3.42 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Tsuyoshi Wada, 1-1, 3.32)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (1-1) allowed just one run on two hits over seven innings Wednesday in a 7-3 victory against Oakland. Hellickson posted his first win as a starter since Sept. 4, 2013. He had gone 0-3 in his previous six starts. He hadn’t pitched more than 4 2/3 innings in any of his first three starts since coming off the disabled list July 7 following surgery in January on his pitching elbow. He struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

--RF Kevin Kiermaier hit his ninth home run of the season Wednesday, a two-run blast in the third inning of Tampa Bay’s 7-3 victory against Oakland. He drove in three runs and scored twice. Kiermaier is batting .288 with 28 RBIs, but don’t expect Rays manager Joe Maddon to move him from the No. 9 spot in his batting order anytime soon. “It’s beautiful. He’s our second leadoff hitter,” Maddon said. “We’ve been really productive in the bottom part of the batting order. American League lineup, I’ve always considered it a circular kind of thing. If you put him in 7 or 8, he might not get the same pitches to hit .300. All of a sudden if he’s hitting with a lesser hitter behind him, he gets less pitches.” Batting ninth, Kiermaier hits in front of CF Desmond Jennings, LF Ben Zobrist, DH Matt Joyce and 3B Evan Longoria. “Even when we play in the National League, I hit him ninth and have the pitcher eighth,” Maddon said.

--SS Yunel Escobar went 2-for-5 and scored two runs Wednesday in the Rays’ 7-3 victory against Oakland. Since coming off the disabled list on July 11, Escobar is batting .315, going 23-for-73.

--LF Ben Zobrist went 3-for-4 with two doubles Wednesday in Tampa Bay’s 7-3 victory against Oakland. Zobrist scored a run and drove in one. He raised his average to .278. Zobrist snapped an 0-for-10 skid with a first-inning double off A’s RHP Sonny Gray.

--RHP Brad Boxberger has dominated left-handed hitters this season out of the bullpen. Boxberger hasn’t allowed a hit to a left-hander since May 20 -- a stretch of 43 at-bats -- when A’s INF Nick Punto had an infield single. Left-handed batters are hitting just .077 against Boxberger while right-handed batters are hitting .193. Typically, right-handers are more dominant against right-handed batters, but Boxberger is an exception to that rule. “I think part of it is where the ball’s coming from, how he throws it across his body, how he hides it well,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s not unlike Fernando Rodney. I don’t think the hitter sees him well. Why would he see him less than the righty? Just because of where the ball ends up and how it moves, it can even be more difficult for a left-handed hitter. But the changeup, it’s really, really that good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t want to get too far ahead of myself. It’s one game, but I felt good and hopefully I can do it again in five days.” -- RHP Jeremy Hellickson, after pitching well in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He was scheduled to take batting practice with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 4-5. He was scheduled to work out at Triple-A Durham on Aug. 6.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21, moved to Class A Charlotte on Aug. 3 and back to the GCL on Aug. 5.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer