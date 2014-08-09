Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It’s been years since the Tampa Bay Rays were at Wrigley Field so one of their challenges was dealing with the famously quirky winds and outfield ivy on Friday.

They got a quick example of how the winds play tricks when a first-inning shot to right by Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo stayed in the park.

“I thought it was over everything (to) whatever that avenue is out there,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “It was crushed. I could not believe that ball did not go out.”

The Rays haven’t appeared at Wrigley in 11 seasons and Maddon never played nor managed here. Further, 21 of 25 current Rays had no experience with the park.

“I’ve never been in here before, it’s the first time,” said Maddon. “I’ve ridden my bike around here in the past and I’ve watched it on television growing up. ... It is the essence of baseball. This is even more of a neighborhood kind of setting than Fenway (Park in Boston) is uniquely cool. My first impression is pretty impressive.”

But no matter, the Rays expected to manage quite nicely in the three-game series of day contests.

”You want to be smart but you don’t want to be too smart,“ said Maddon. ”Me personally, not really knowing the nuances, it’s hard for me to be opinionated on any of that stuff. I‘m going to see how it plays out. ’

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 7-9, 4.08 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Edwin Jackson, 6-11, 5.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brad Boxberger missed a chance for a save then seized an opportunity for a victory Friday. After giving up a tying run in the ninth he clamped down on the Cubs with a one-two-three 10th after his teammates scored a go-ahead run in the on the way to a 4-3 extra inning triumph. “I definitely wanted to get back out there and do what I know I can do.” After blowing a save in the ninth, Boxberger then struck out a pair in as he secured the win. Boxberger (3-1) allowed one run and two hits in two innings as the Rays (56-59) claimed their second straight win.

--RHP Chris Archer started and worked six innings but did not get a decision. The former Cubs farmhand worked six innings of two-run (one earned), five-hit ball while walking just one and striking out six. He has a 2.63 ERA with 23 strikeouts in seven day starts this year. He was batting in the No. 8 spot instead of the customary ninth. “What I‘m really a fan of is the No. 9 hitter becoming a second leadoff hitter, whether it’s an American League or National League park,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. Second baseman Logan Forsythe batted ninth and was 0-for-4.

--RF Ben Zobrist went 3-for-5 with a run on Friday. His .356 batting average since June 28 is tied for third-best in the American League. With a double in the eighth inning he now has 25 two-base hits in six straight seasons dating back to 2009. Zobrist’s 202 doubles in that span are ninth-most in the majors.

--CF Desmond Jennings went 2-for-5 with a homer and two runs scored. He tied the game at 1-1 in the in the third with a solo home run to left, his 10th of the year. It was his first blast on the road since July 6 at Detroit. Jennings has double-digit home run seasons in four straight seasons dating back to 2011. His career high is 14 in 2013.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (7-9, 4.09 ERA) has never faced the Cubs as he makes his 23rd start of the season in Saturday’s middle game. He made his shortest start as a Ray and second-longest of his career last Sunday at the Los Angeles Angels, lasting just three innings and allowing five first inning runs. Odorizzi didn’t record his first out until the 36th pitch and threw a career-high 46 in the first inning. He’s 2-2 all-time in interleague play in five career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys were able to battle back and get that run that I gave up and get the lead. I was excited to get back out there and get another opportunity.” -- Rays RHP Brad Boxberger after giving up a tying run in the ninth before clamping down on the Cubs with a one-two-three 10th after his teammates scored a go-ahead run on the way to a 4-3 extra-inning win Friday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He was scheduled to take batting practice with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 4-5. He was scheduled to work out at Triple-A Durham on Aug. 6.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21, then bounced between to Class A Charlotte and the GCL in early August.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer