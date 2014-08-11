Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Earlier in the season, with the Tampa Bay Rays struggling, it seemed obvious that ace left-hander David Price would be traded before the non-waiver deadline at the end of July.

But the Rays have been one of the best teams in major league baseball since the All-Star break to get back in contention for a playoff spot. That made the trade of Price -- who was dealt to the Detroit Tigers in a three-team deal on July 31 -- less of a no-brainer.

But Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg said over the weekend during the series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field that he has no regrets about the decision to trade Price.

“I’ve probably had only one regret. I think of only one regret as an owner that really fell on us that would have been meaningful and made a difference,” Sternberg said. “Back when we lost the 2010 Division Series) to the Rangers, it was clear we had a use for a bat at that point. And that will stick with me for as long as I have the team.”

Trading Price, though, was the right business decision to ensure that the team didn’t lose him in free agency without getting anything in return. It also doesn’t mean the organization has given up on the season.

”I think a lot of the things that David had done here will stay with us a long time,“ Sternberg said. ”But it was David (who was traded), it wasn’t three, four, five, eight guys. And I think people got that and understood that we’re still in it to win it. It really was the classic one eye on the present, one eye on the future deal.

“It doesn’t make things easier today.”

Sternberg said the fans have, for the most part, been very understanding about the move.

“It’s the only way for us,” he said. “There is no alternative.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 6-10, 3.98 ERA) at Texas (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-8, 5.50 ERA) PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria was moved to the No. 3 spot in the batting order with the hope that it might get him going. “Just to rattle his batting-order cage a little bit, see if it helps a little mentally,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I don’t know. Does it really get him loosened a little bit? I don’t know. We’ll see.” Longoria went 0-for-5 as his batting average dipped to .251.

--LHP Drew Smyly makes his second start for the Rays following the three-team David Price deal that brought him to Tampa Bay. He allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland A‘s. Smyly should be more relaxed this time, but Maddon didn’t think that was an issue. “I didn’t see him as being that bad the first time; I really didn‘t,” the manager said. “I thought he was actually pretty good. I would think it’s gonna get a little more normal for him, but I haven’t seen anything indicating that he’s not comfortable.”

--OF Wil Myers (fractured right hand) began his minor-league rehab assignment on Sunday. There’s no timetable for when Myers might be ready to return to the major leagues, but the plan is to get him a good amount of rehab at-bats.

--RHP Grant Balfour, who gave up a run in two-thirds of an inning on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, has now allowed runs in three straight appearances after 11 of his previous appearances were scoreless. Balfour is 1-4 with a 5.36 ERA in 46 games this season. He already has allowed more runs this season (26) than he did in 65 appearances last season (20).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m nocturnal, I’ve always been nocturnal, so the idea of all day games, I’d really have to talk myself into it way in advance. ‘This is the way it’s gonna be, we’re gonna do it every day, it’s gonna be hard, we’re gonna fly home from Colorado and have to play an afternoon game the next day.’ That’s not easy. Maybe it can work to their advantage because they’re more use to it, but, I don’t know, I think you might be more tired because of it.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, when asked what it would be like for him to manage the Cubs and their high number of day games.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He took batting practice with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 4-5. He worked out at Triple-A Durham on Aug. 6. He began his minor-league rehab assignment on Aug. 10. There’s no timetable for when Myers might be ready to return to the major leagues, but the plan is to get him a good amount of rehab at-bats.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--SS Tim Beckham (right knee surgery in December 2013) went on the 15-day disabled list March 30, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 1. He was training with the Rays’ high Class A club as of mid-April. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on July 21, then bounced between to Class A Charlotte and the GCL in early August. He was reassigned to

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer