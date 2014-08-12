Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Will Myers is back on the field after missing 2 1/2 months with a stress fracture of his right wrist.

The 2013 American League Rookie of the Year began a rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Durham, and on Monday, he hit a grand slam for the Bulls.

“The biggest thing is I have to come back and play with more confidence,” Myers told reporters. “I‘m excited to get back and get some at-bats.”

He was the designated hitter and went 1-for-3 in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday before sitting out the second games. Myers went 2-for-3 as the right fielder Monday night.

“The strength is back,” he said. “It’s pretty much like spring training for me again.”

The layoff is the longest of his career. Myers was hurt after colliding with teammate Desmond Jennings in the outfield at Fenway Park in late May.

Myers was hitting .227 with five home runs in 53 games at the time. He hopes to return from the DL in two weeks after logging 40-50 at-bats with Durham.

“Things happen, and it’s just part of the game sometimes,” he said. “You just have to get better when you come back.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-1, 2.61 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-7, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who starts Tuesday at Texas, recorded his first win as a starter since Sept. 4, 2013, with a seven-inning effort Wednesday at Oakland. That was his longest outing since July 5, 2013, against the White Sox. Hellickson hadn’t gone longer than five innings in any of his three previous starts this season. He is 0-3 with a 5.03 ERA against the Rangers.

--RF Kevin Kiermaier left Monday’s game in the seventh inning due to lower back tightness. Team officials described the move as precautionary.

--LHP Drew Smyly earned his first victory as a Ray, establishing career highs in innings (7 2/3) and pitches (116) while blanking the Rangers on three hits. He posted his second-highest strikeout total of the season, two shy of a season-high 11 he had July 25 at Anaheim. Smyly has tossed 14 2/3 scoreless innings in three games (two starts) against the Rangers this season.

--LF Ben Zobrist reached base safely three times with a single, a double and a walk. He has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 11-for-20 (.550).

--2B Cole Figueroa matched a career high with three hits, which as has done three times. He had two extra-base hits, including his first career triple, after he managed only one extra-base hit in his first 21 career games. He has multiple hits in three of his past four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some good at-bats and hit the ball well. I’ll take 7-0.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after the Rays rolled to a shutout win in the opener of a four-game series at Texas.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Kevin Kiermaier (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 10 game. Team officials described the move as precautionary.

--LHP Jake McGee (sore right calf) was unavailable to pitch Aug. 10. He was available Aug. 11 but was not used.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10. He likely will get 40-50 at-bats in the minors before rejoining the Rays.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer