Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Third baseman Evan Longoria has heard the theories. Even though he’s played in every game this season, some mysterious nagging injury has to be the reason why the three-time All-Star is struggling at the plate in 2014.

”I wish I could say that,“ Longoria told reporters in Arlington. ”Unfortunately, it’s just not going the way I planned. Again, I wish I could say that there was something or another that would make it an easy cop-out to say this is wrong, is this is the reason why.

“But the truth of the matter is I’ve been doing everything that I’ve done the past five or six years to make me successful, and maybe at times even more and probably put more pressure. So it’s been frustrating.”

Longoria went into Tuesday’s second game of the Texas series hitting just .250 with 14 home runs and 60 RBIs. He’s hit at least 22 homers in each season from 2008 to 2013, with the exception of an injury-shortened 2012.

As disappointing as the personal numbers may be, Tampa Bay’s recent surge has given Longoria reason for optimism. The Rays are trying to get back into the playoff hunt.

“We’re not playing for nothing yet,” Longoria said. “It could be an interesting stretch if things turn around. You always want to end the season on a positive note. So whatever that means for this team is my hope.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-4, 6.57 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 7-6, 3.33 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Archer turned in his 14th quality start of the season last Friday against the Chicago Cubs. He allowed one earned run over six innings in a no-decision. He is 0-0 with a 2.77 ERA in two career starts against Texas, both at Tropicana Field.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson exited the game with a 2-0 lead in position to win after six shutout innings. It was the sixth start for the Rays this season of at least 6.0 SHO innings to not earn a win.

--RF Kevin Kiermaier was back in the starting lineup Tuesday after leaving Monday’s game in the seventh inning with lower-back tightness. He received treatment Tuesday and pronounced himself ready to go.

--LHP Cesar Ramos allowed the winning run by walking Rangers 1B Adam Rosales on four pitches in the 14th-inning to score pitcher Nick Martinez, who was serving as a pinch runner. Ramos missed badly on four pitches to end the longest game in Arlington this season shortly before midnight. Ramos called the walk “unacceptable” and “embarrassing.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t have it tonight. They got me.” -- Reliever Joel Peralta, who gave up a two runs in the seventh inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Kevin Kiermaier (lower back tightness) left the Aug. 10 game. Team officials described the move as precautionary. He was back in the starting lineup Aug. 12.

--LHP Jake McGee (sore right calf) was unavailable to pitch Aug. 10. He was available Aug. 11 but was not used.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10. He likely will get 40-50 at-bats in the minors before rejoining the Rays.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Cole Figueroa

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer