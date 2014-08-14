Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rays may be running out of patience for former first-round pick Josh Sale. The minor league outfielder, who was drafted 17th in 2010, has been suspended for 50 games without pay after a second positive drug test.

“We are very disappointed in what Josh has done,” Rays farm director Mitch Lukevics said. “He will follow all guidelines that MLB’s Minor League drug program has laid out and will work closely with our Employee Assistance Program to determine a way forward.”

It’s the second league-mandated drug suspension for Sale, who was also punished in 2012. The Rays also suspended him indefinitely in 2013 for “conduct detrimental to the organization.”

Manager Joe Maddon said Sale needs to be held accountable for his actions.

“I don’t know the kid really well,” Maddon said. “The rules are in place. We all know what’s going on. He has nobody to blame but himself in this situation.”

Sale was hitting .238 with four home runs and 46 RBIs in 90 games for the Class A Charlotte Stone Crabs of the Florida State League.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 8-9, 3.89 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 2-4, 5.61 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Brandon Gomes was recalled from Triple-A Durham. He was 2-2 with a 4.91 ERA in 20 appearances with the Rays before being optioned May 20. The move gives the club an eight-man bullpen and leaves the bench one player short.

--INF Cole Figueroa was optioned to Triple-A Durham as RHP Brandon Gomes was recalled. In 23 games for Tampa Bay this season, Figueroa is hitting .233 with six RBIs. In 54 games at Durham, he is hitting .300 with 29 RBIs.

--RHP Chris Archer set a career high with 12 strikeouts. He has logged a quality start in each of his last five outings and 15 overall this season. He earned his first career victory in three tries vs. the Rangers. Archer was three career games of double-digit strikeouts, with two coming against Texas.

--CF Desmond Jennings (shoulder soreness) was out of the lineup Wednesday. The injury is considered minor and he’s expected to play Thursday.

--DH Matt Joyce hit his eighth home run of the season in the first inning. He has reached in eight of 13 plate appearances in the first three games of this series. He matched a career high with three runs for the sixth time in his career.

--2B Sean Rodriguez hit his 11th home run of the season in the second inning. Twenty-three of his 41 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi heads into Thursday’s start leading all rookies with 139 strikeouts and ranks fourth among Rays rookies for one season. (Matt Moore holds the club mark with 175 in 2012). Based on nine more starts, he’s on pace to finish with 193, which would rank seventh among AL rookies since 1900.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had everything going on. He really controlled the evening. That was exactly what the doctor ordered.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, after RHP Chris Archer struck out a career-high 12 batters and gave up four hits in seven innings of a 10-1 win vs. Texas on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (shoulder soreness) was out of the lineup Aug. 13. The injury is considered minor and he’s expected to play Aug. 14.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10. He likely will get 40-50 at-bats in the minors before rejoining the Rays.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down for about a week.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF/INF Sean Rodriguez

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer