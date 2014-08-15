Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Tampa Bay has taken the longest road possible to becoming a wild-card hopeful in the American League.

After beginning the season 24-42, the Rays are now one game under .500 and 6 1/2 games back of Detroit for the second wild-card spot with 41 games to play after defeating Texas 6-3 on Thursday.

The Rays, hoping to become only the fourth team in major-league history to reach .500 after falling 18 games under that mark, have saved their season by going 36-19 since June 11, including 21-6 on the road.

Since July 12, Tampa Bay is an MLB-best 18-8.

“I like a lot of it,” said manager Joe Maddon. “We’ve worked very hard to put ourselves back in this position.”

Boosting their enthusiasm is the schedule. The Rays get a dose of each of the teams they’re chasing the remainder of the month, starting with the Yankees on Friday and the Tigers next week. After three games at Toronto, Tampa travels to AL East Division leader Baltimore, which is up 10 games over the Rays in the division.

The Yankees and Blue Jays are two of four teams between the Rays and Tigers. Cleveland and Seattle are the other two.

“I think it’s great,” Maddon said. “I‘m excited about it. I want to believe our players are too.”

Tampa has won six of its last eight and finished off this 10-game road trip 6-4 that included trips to Oakland and the Chicago White Sox.

With victory on Thursday, the Rays extended an AL record by winning an 18th consecutive road game by allowing three runs or less. The 18th tied the 1909 Pirates for second longest in the majors, behind the 1908 Chicago Cubs, who went 21 straight.

The Rays will also get some key players back. Outfielder David DeJesus and catcher Ryan Hanigan, and outfielder Will Myers, out since the end of May with a broken wrist, is on a minor-league rehabilitation stint.

The team, of course, won’t get back Matt Moore, a lefty out after Tommy John surgery. And it traded lefty ace David Price to Detroit.

”I‘m really proud of our guys,“ Maddon said. ”Nobody is lamenting that someone is not here. We’re playing and playing hard.

“I really appreciate our guys and the way they’re playing right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 4-1, 2.21 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 7-6, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (9-9, 3.82 ERA) won for the seventh time in his last 10 starts by giving up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven innings in the Rays’ 6-3 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. Over his last 12 starts beginning June 10, Odorizzi has a 2.63 ERA. He leads all major-league rookies with 146 strikeouts. “There’s been a lot of growing since the start of the season,” said Odorizzi. “I found out a lot of stuff about myself. I feel like I’ve grown as a person and player.”

--DH Evan Longoria went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory at Texas on Thursday. Longoria is hitting .368 with three doubles, six home runs and 17 RBIs in 14 games at Globe Life Park in Arlington since the start of the 2012 season. Over his last four games, he’s 6-for-19. “I’d like to believe his confidence is building going into this critical run (with games against the Yankees, Tigers, Blue Jays and Orioles ahead),” manager Joe Maddon said.

--RF Ben Zobrist was 0-for-4 with a walk and run scored in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over Texas on Thursday. Zobrist has hit .377 in his last 19 games and .337 since June 28. During the Rays’ just-concluded 10-game road trip, Zobrist hit .285 with five doubles, four RBIs, seven walks and six runs scored.

--2B Logan Forsythe has four hits in his last five plate appearances after snapping an 0-for-15 skid with an infield single on Wednesday. On Thursday, he matched a career-high three hits in four at-bats, including a two-run home run in the second that opened the scoring, and three RBIs in Tampa Bay’s 6-3 victory over Texas. Forsythe’s home run “really got us going,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That took the wind out of their pitcher’s sails because he was going well. That was a big play in this game.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s been a lot of growing since the start of the season. I found out a lot of stuff about myself. I feel like I’ve grown as a person and player. It’s fun to go out there every fifth day and grow as a player and get better each time out.” -- RHP Jake Odorizzi, who won for the seventh time in his last 10 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (left shoulder soreness) was out of the lineup Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. The injury is considered minor.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10. He likely will get 40-50 at-bats in the minors before rejoining the Rays.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He had yet to resume his rehab through Aug. 14.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer