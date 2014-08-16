Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon called it a “sub-goal,” something they had to do to get where they really want to go -- which is, as always, the postseason.

This is the same team that started the season with an unofficial motto of “Eat Last,” after all. That was about the World Series, not dinner.

That’s why Friday’s accomplishment, an impressive one in and of itself, went uncelebrated -- but certainly not unappreciated -- in the Rays’ home clubhouse. They are 61-61 after Friday’s 5-0 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field, back at .500 for the first time since April 22, when they were just 10-10.

In doing so, the Rays became only the fourth team in major league history to reach .500 after falling to 18 games below that mark. They were 24-42 on June 10, and they have gone 37-19 since.

”I’d be lying if I said that I didn’t know which way this team was going to turn, for sure,“ starter Alex Cobb said. ”When you get to that dark point in that season and that tough grind that we were going through, guys can ... really just kind of cash it in. It speaks to the heart of this team. It was, ‘Never quit,’ it was never, ‘Show up and collect paychecks and take it to the house.’

“It was a lot of pride, a lot of embarrassment getting beat the way we were. It was doing a lot of small things that led up to a big stretch that we’re in right now.”

The historical precedent for the Rays is not an encouraging one. The 2006 Florida Marlins came back from 20 games under .500 and finished 78-84. The 2004 Devil Rays came back from 18 games under and finished 70-91. Even the 1899 Louisville Colonels, who came back from 22 games under .500, finished 75-77.

The Rays are aiming higher than that. They want to make a run at the American League East title, or more realistically the second AL wild-card spot.

That’s why Friday wasn’t “Mission accomplished” -- not yet, anyway. They hope it was just a checkpoint passed on their way to bigger things.

“It was not easy. We definitely dug ourselves in a substantial hole and then we’re getting out of it now,” Maddon said. “To get back to even ground is very important in that we can look forward.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Shane Greene, 3-1, 2.89 ERA) at Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 7-10, 3.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Cobb has won six straight decisions, a career-long streak, after throwing 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field. He is 6-0 with a 2.24 ERA and 57 strikeouts to 13 walks over this nine-start unbeaten streak dating back to June 23. He has allowed two runs or less in seven consecutive starts, tying a franchise record. Cobb is 5-1 with a 1.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees, the second-best ERA among active pitchers with at least five starts, trailing only teammate Chris Archer (1.51).

--1B James Loney hit his first home run since July 1 on Friday in a 5-0 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. It was only Loney’s second homer at home this season and just his sixth of the season. Loney owns a career .357 average against the Yankees, second best among active players behind the Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera (.358).

--OF Wil Myers went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in a minor league rehab game Friday for Triple-A Durham. Out since May 31 with a fractured right wrist, Myers could return to the Rays lineup within a week, Rays manager Joe Maddon said, depending on how he feels at the plate.

--OF David DeJesus will begin a minor league rehab assignment Saturday with the Gulf Coast League Rays. DeJesus, out since June 19 with a fractured left hand, will transfer his rehab assignment to Class A Advanced Charlotte on Monday as he continues to get his timing back at the plate. There is no firm timeline set for DeJesus’ return, Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

--C Ryan Hanigan is feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games. Hanigan has been on the disabled list since July 9 with a left oblique strain and began a rehab assignment about two weeks ago, but the Rays shut him down as he continued to feel soreness. Rays manager Joe Maddon seemed encouraged by his progress, though he offered no timetable for his return to the majors.

--LHP Drew Smyly will make his home debut with the Rays on Saturday against the Yankees, a new “first” with his new team that he didn’t want to play up too much. “Hopefully it’s a good game,” Smyly said Friday. “I‘m just going to try to do the best I can. You can’t put too much pressure on yourself or it won’t go smoothly.” Smyly is coming off a dominant start, his second with the Rays. The lefty threw a career-high 116 pitches over a career-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing only three hits and three walks as he struck out nine. Smyly came to the Rays from the Tigers in the three-way trade that sent former Tampa Bay ace David Price to Detroit.

--RHP Brandon Gomes was optioned to Triple-A Durham after the Rays’ 5-0 win over the Yankees on Friday at Tropicana Field. Gomes was recalled from Durham on Wednesday to take the roster spot of INF Cole Figueroa. He pitched two perfect innings in Texas on Wednesday, finishing off a 10-1 win for the Rays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was not easy. We definitely dug ourselves in a substantial hole, and then we’re getting out of it now.” -- Manager Joe Maddon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (left shoulder soreness) was out of the lineup Aug. 13 and Aug. 14. He returned to the lineup Aug. 15.

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10. He played in a minor league rehab game Aug. 15 for Triple-A Durham and could return to the Rays lineup within a week, Rays manager Joe Maddon said, depending on how he feels at the plate.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He is feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games as of Aug. 15.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He will begin a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 16 with the Gulf Coast League Rays. DeJesus will transfer his rehab assignment to Class A Advanced Charlotte on Aug. 18 as he continues to get his timing back at the plate. There is no firm timeline set for DeJesus’ return, Rays manager Joe Maddon said.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer