Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Grant Balfour’s unfulfilling return engagement with the Tampa Bay Rays continues.

The hard-throwing right-hander fell to 1-5 on Tuesday after he allowed three runs on three walks -- one intentional -- and a hit in an 8-6, 11-inning loss to Detroit. Booed lustily as he exited for left-hander Jeff Beliveau, the Australian removed his hat as he approached the dugout.

Twelve of the 14 pitches Balfour threw were balls as his ERA swelled to 5.48. Balfour’s inning digressed from the first pitch when right fielder Kevin Kiermaier allowed a diving attempt for an Ian Kinsler line drive to glance off his glove for a triple.

“I wouldn’t have dove if I wasn’t 100 percent,” Kiermaier said. “I‘m still trying to figure out how I missed it. I had a good read on it and I dove and I thought for sure I had it. Once a runner’s on third with no outs, it’s really hard to pitch because the odds are in their favor. I put the loss on my shoulders.”

With the infield in, Balfour missed badly in walking Torii Hunter before he was ordered to load the bases with an intentional walk to Miguel Cabrera. But he walked next batter Victor Martinez, also, giving Detroit a 6-5 lead and forcing manager Joe Maddon to insert Beliveau.

”That’s the story of my season,“ said Balfour, who was a late-inning stopper for the Rays in their rise to annual playoff contention. ”I see guys go out and make the same pitch and a play gets made, and I feel like its frustration for me because time in and time out that play hasn’t been made (for me). It’s been tough. You don’t expect a guy to make that play. Definitely aggressive, a great dive at it.

“Obviously, (if) he comes up with it I‘m sitting one out, nobody on, or stay back and it’s a runner on first. You can pitch a little more when I have a runner on first, as opposed to a runner on third.”

Balfour’s three walks was a season-worst matched three times, giving him 38 in 47 2/3 innings and extending his major league lead among relievers. He has allowed 7/2 walks per nine innings this season after averaging 3.3/9 from 2010-13.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-64

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Rick Porcello, 13-8, 3.28 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 9-9, 3.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Vince Belnome collected his first big-league hit and RBI on Tuesday in an 8-6 loss to Detroit at Tropicana Field, banging a ground-rule double off a ring suspended above center field. He was initially awarded a home run on a ball down the line in right field in the fourth, but the ball was ruled foul on an umpire video review. He later added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

--RF Wil Myers (broken right wrist) could soon return to major league club, Rays manager Joe Maddon said. Myers is currently on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Durham.

--OF David DeJesus (broken left hand) took batting practice Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment for the Rays on Wednesday.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique) took pre-game batting on Tuesday and is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment for the Rays soon.

--RHP Chris Archer (8-6) got no decision after being charged with four runs -- one earned -- on five hits and five walks with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings on Tuesday in an 8-6, 11-inning Rays loss to Detroit. Archer had lasted six innings in five consecutive starts. The five walks were his most since mid-April and ignited the Tigers sixth.

QUOTE TO NOTE:“That’s the story of my season. I see guys go out and make the same pitch and a play gets made, and I feel like it’s frustration for me because time in and time out that play hasn’t been made (for me). It’s been tough. You don’t expect a guy to make that play. Definitely aggressive, a great dive at it.” -- Rays RHP Grant Balfour after a triple off the glove of an outfielder was the beginning of him coming unhinged in a loss to Detroit on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Wil Myers (right wrist sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 18. It was decided June 3 that he would not need surgery, although he was in a cast until it was removed in mid-July. He hit off a tee for first time July 25. He took batting practice Aug. 1. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Aug. 10.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He was feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games as of Aug. 15. He took batting practice Aug. 19 and could begin a minor league rehab soon.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus will transfer his rehab to Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

INF Vince Belnome

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer