Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- Standing at 61-65 and fading away from playoff contention, the Tampa Bay Rays could put a nice bow on a disappointing season with a victory Thursday against former ace David Price.

The Rays traded Price to Detroit on July 31 as part of a three-team deal with Seattle and it’s likely emotions will run high on both sides meet for the first time since that day.

“It’s still weird that he isn’t here,” said Rays right-hander Alex Cobb, who will face Price on Thursday. “We’ve handled this kind of situations in the past like with James Shields last year.”

Rays manager Joe Maddon admits that it’s going to be tough to curve the emotions but he expects things to get to normal once the game begins.

“The disadvantage is going to be emotion until he gets his legs under him,” Maddon said. “But we expect him to be very tough like he was so many times for us.”

Price admits that he still keeps up with the Rays, checks the box scores nightly and talks to a lot of friends. His best friend, his dog Astro, remains in Tampa where Price will live during the offseason.

“Pitching against friends is always the worst,” Price said. “I spent a lot of time here, I’ve been through a lot of memories.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-65

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Tigers (LHP David Price 12-8, 3.12 ERA) vs. Rays (RHP Alex Cobb 8-6, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi retired 15-of-16 batters at one point while going 6 2/3 inning giving up five hits and three runs while striking out seven batters. His struggles came with two-out rallies in the first and seventh innings. “I thought Odorizzi was really good,” said manager Joe Maddon. “He was really close to getting out of that seven strong.”

--OF Wil Myers returned to the lineup after missing 70 games with a fractured wrist. He went 0-for-3 batting sixth in the lineup as the designated hitter. “I was excited to get back,” Myers said. “I felt really good in the box and took some really good swings.”

--RHP Kirby Yates had a disastrous 1/3 of an inning, giving up two hits and a grand slam by Tigers DH Victor Martinez to push his ERA up to 3.20 on the season. “That pitch was probably not the most well-chosen right there,” said manager Joe Maddon. “I think that’s a youthful moment. I really think Kirby is going to be a really good major league reliever.”

--OF David DeJesus returned to his rehab assignment in Class-A Charlotte and went 1-for-4 with a strikeout as the designated hitter. He experienced renewed soreness while playing Saturday in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League, then sat out for three days.

--INF Vince Belnome was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The move was made to clear a roster spot for OF Wil Myers, who returned from the disabled list.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “We hit a couple of balls well, but for the most part, a lot of ground-ball outs. That’s what he is. He pitched really well.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon on Tigers RHP Rick Porcello after a Detroit win over Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He was feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games as of Aug. 15. He took batting practice Aug. 19, and he was close to beginning a minor league rehab assignment.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus returned to his rehab assignment in Class-A Charlotte on Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer