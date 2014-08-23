Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Despite trading away their ace, David Price, the Tampa Bay Rays continue to get it done with pitching.

After defeating Price and the Detroit Tigers 1-0 on Thursday with one hit and an unearned run, the Rays had the first career complete game by left-hander Drew Smyly, a two-hitter, in an 8-0 win over the Blue Jays on Friday. Smyly came to the Rays from the Tigers in the trade involving Price.

“I was really impressed,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s as good as I’ve seen in this ballpark from a Rays pitcher.”

That includes a 14-strikeout performance by Price on Aug. 28, 2011.

It was the 19th consecutive road game in which the Rays have allowed three earned runs or fewer. Only the 1908 Chicago Cubs have had a longer such streak at 21 games.

It snapped a three-game losing streak at Rogers Centre and it was just their second win in the past seven games in Toronto.

Smyly’s gem gave the Rays back-to-back shutouts for the first time since Sept. 13-14, 2013. It was the 17th shutout by the Rays’ staff of the season, which ties the club record for a season set last year.

In 125 innings this month, the starting staff has a 2.30 earned-run average.

Smyly has made his contribution to that effort already with four starts in August, topped by Friday’s outing. “Truly a really artistic performance tonight,” Maddon said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-2, 2.56 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-8, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson will make his seventh start of the season in the middle game of a three-game series against the Blue Jays on Saturday at Rogers Centre. In his start against the New York Yankees, he did not allow a hit until there were two out in the fifth. A walk and four straight hits resulted in three runs in a 38-pitch inning. He needed 99 pitches to last five innings in the 4-2 loss. Manager Joe Maddon felt Hellickson pitched better than the line shows with two of the hits ground balls that found holes. Hellickson, who began the season on the disabled list after elbow surgery, will face the Blue Jays for the first time this season. He is 5-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 12 career starts against the Blue Jays and is 3-2 with a 3.64 ERA in seven career starts at Rogers Centre.

--C Jose Molina (sore left knee) did not start for the fourth game in a row on Friday, an 8-0 win at Toronto, but manager Joe Maddon said he expected him to start on Saturday. In the just-completed three-game series against the Detroit Tigers, Molina had one plate appearance.

--C Curt Casali started his fourth consecutive game behind the plate on Friday and was 2-for-5 in the 8-0 win over the Blue Jays. His second-inning single snapped an 0-for-9 drought.

--LHP Drew Smyly pitched his first career complete game and his first shutout with a two-hitter over the Blue Jays in an 8-0 win on Friday. He did not walk a batter and retired his final 19 hitters. In four starts since joining the Rays from the Detroit Tigers after a July 31 trade, he is 2-1 with a 1.55 earned-run average. “I was really impressed,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s as good as I’ve seen in this ballpark from a Rays pitcher. Unflappable is the word that comes to mind. He really does have that way about him. He was really not challenged a lot. You’re not going to get much better righties out than he got out tonight.”

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) resumed his minor-league rehabilitation assignment on Friday after he was shut down after one game with Class-A Charlotte on Aug. 2. Hanigan was 2-for-3 on Friday with Charlotte.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) continued his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Charlotte by going 1-for-2. He is 2-for-6 in his first two games with the Stone Crabs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had everything going on. You could see from the beginning he was going to pitch well all night. It was just obvious. The way he was changing speeds. ... That was, for my money, the best pitching performance I’ve seen from a Ray in this ballpark. Truly a really artistic performance tonight.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, of LHO Drew Smyly, who pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jose Molina (sore left knee) did not start for the fourth game in a row on Aug. 22, but manager Joe Maddon said he expected him to start on Aug. 23.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He was feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games as of Aug. 15. He took batting practice Aug. 19, and he resumed his minor rehab assignment with Charlotte on Aug. 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus restarted his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20. He continued his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 22.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer