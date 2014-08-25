Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Manager Joe Maddon said on Sunday that he has an “adequate amount of hope” that he will win his protest of Saturday’s loss to the Blue Jays.

He based his hope on a brief conversation with MLB executive vice president Joe Torre on Sunday.

“Any time you get with Joe, it’s always fair and you will be listened to,” Maddon said. “You can’t ask for anything more than that. I‘m looking forward to seeing what he has to say.”

The Rays lost Saturday’s game 5-4 in 10 innings.

Maddon protested after a review of a call on a pickoff attempt in the fourth inning resulted in a safe call being reversed and Wil Myers being called out. Maddon contends that the Blue Jays’ challenge came after pitcher Mark Buehrle stepped on the rubber and Rays shortstop Yunel Escobar had stepped back into the batter’s box. Maddon feels that meant, under the rule, that it was too late to challenge the call. But the umpiring crew chief Bob Davidson differed.

Maddon will present his side of the case for consideration by Torre. A ruling could take a few days.

There is some nuance to the rule, which states: “The Crew Chief shall have the final authority to determine whether a Manager’s Challenge is timely. The judgment of the Crew Chief regarding the timeliness of a Manager’s Challenge shall be final and binding on both Clubs, and shall not be reviewable by Replay Review or otherwise.”

But Maddon contended that it is “two separate issues.”

”The one part that there is no nuance, whatsoever, almost like the heart and soul or crux of the system, is pitcher on the rubber, batter in the box, precludes anything else from happening,“ he said. ”You can’t do anything else at that moment, that was the locking mechanism. That was emphatically described to us as being the locking mechanism in all the meetings. So it should be everything after that should not have occurred. ... It’s tantamount to inadmissible evidence (in a court room).

If the protest is upheld, the game would be replayed from the point of the call in question. The Rays return to Toronto Sept. 12-15.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 9-10, 3.83 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 10-5, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi took the loss for only the second time in his past eight starts on Wednesday when he allowed five hits and three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings in Detroit’s 6-0 win. He struck out seven to give him 153 for the season, third in club history for a rookie. He is 0-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four career outings (three starts) against the Orioles. In his three starts against Baltimore, he is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts at Camden Yards.

--OF/INF Ben Zobrist, who picked up his 500th career RBI with a bunt single in Saturday’s 10-inning, 5-4 loss at Toronto, is 13 hits away from 1,000 career hits after going 1-for-3 with two walks in Sunday’s 2-1 win in 10 innings. He scored both runs in Sunday’s game. He has reached base safely in 15 of his past 17 games.

--CF Desmond Jennings was 1-for-5 in Sunday’s 2-1 win in 10 innings at Toronto. He has hits in 11 of 13 games against the Blue Jays this season. Overall, he has hits in 10 of his past 13 games dating to Aug. 10.

--OF Kevin Kiermaier was 2-for-3 with a double in Sunday’s 2-1 win in 10 innings at Toronto. He has hit in three straight games after going hitless in three in a row. He was 6-for-9 in the three-game series against the Blue Jays after going 9-for-68 (.132) in his previous 23 games.

--RHP Chris Archer allowed one run in seven innings and did not factor in the decision as the Rays beat the Blue Jays 2-1 in 10 innings on Sunday. It is the fourth straight start in which he has allowed one earned run. He has allowed one or no earned runs in 13 starts this season. He has allowed five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings (1.21 earned-run average) in his career at Rogers Centre.

--SS Yunel Escobar has been claimed on waivers by the Oakland A‘s, according to reports, and the teams have until 1 p.m. on Tuesday to work out a deal. It is a common procedure for teams to put most, if not all, of their players on revocable waivers at this point in the season. The Rays might want to deal Escobar because he has not played as well this season as he did last year, his first with the team. He is signed through 2016. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports was the first to report the waiver claim.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve seen those get away from us before.” - 3B Evan Longoria, after he knocked in both runs, including the game-winner, and made a key catch on a foul ball in the bottom of the 10th as the Rays held on to defeat the Blue Jays 2-1 Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Jose Molina (sore left knee) did not start for the fourth game in a row on Aug. 22, but manager Joe Maddon said he expected him to start on Aug. 23.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He was feeling better but not yet playing in minor league rehab games as of Aug. 15. He took batting practice Aug. 19, and he resumed his minor rehab assignment with Charlotte on Aug. 22.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. His brace has been removed but as of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus restarted his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20. He continued his minor-league rehabilitation assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 22.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer