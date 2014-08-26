Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball since mid-June. But since they got off to such a slow start, the Rays are climbing up a tough hill trying to reach the playoffs.

That journey was made even tougher after Monday’s 9-1 loss to Baltimore in the first game of a four-game series. The fourth-place Rays (64-67) slipped back to 11 games behind the Orioles in the American League East. In addition, Tampa Bay sits eight games out in the wild-card race.

Still, Rays manager Joe Maddon said his team is shooting to pull out the division title.

“The danger in not aiming high enough is that you might hit your mark,” Maddon said before the game. “You always aim high. So our aim is going to be the division. And if you choose to aim low, I promise you’re going to miss your mark all the time.”

The Rays have been giving their goal a good shot. Since June 11, the Rays are now 40-25 overall, one of the top four records in baseball since that stretch. Maddon said his team knows it’s got to play win-or-else baseball every night.

If it remains that way, it’s fine with them, according to Maddon, because the Rays understand exactly what their situation is now. They can’t turn back the clock and change it, so now Tampa Bay’s got to try and win every game.

“We’ve been playing Augtember baseball for a bit now,” he said. “So it’s been a little bit different; the emphasis on winning on a nightly basis is even more crucial.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-67

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-6, 3.01 ERA) at Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 13-4, 3.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi took the loss in Monday’s game, giving up eight runs on 11 hits in four-plus innings. Odorizzi gave up just one homer in his last four starts but allowed four in this effort, a big reason the Orioles broke the game open early. “It was an overall lousy night,” he said. “I‘m frustrated because I feel like I let the guys down. We need every win we can get now and I didn’t keep us in the game.”

--SS Yunel Escobar reached on an infield single in the second inning and later scored. Escobar now has a four-game hitting streak and 27 of his last 28 hits have been singles.

--C Ryan Hanigan, who has been out since July 8 due to a left oblique strain, is getting closer to returning. Manager Joe Maddon said Monday that Hanigan could be ready as early as Tuesday.

--CF Ben Zobrist made his first start of the season in center Monday. The versatile Zobrist now has started at five positions this season, moving to center when manager Joe Maddon wanted to give Desmond Jennings a night off. Maddon then pulled him after five innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They beat us up, give them credit, they beat us up. They weren’t fouling it off. They weren’t missing it. Those balls were big fly balls.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, after Monday’s loss to the Orioles.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Kevin Kiermaier (stiff neck) was held out of the starting lineup Aug. 25, but manager Joe Maddon didn’t think it was anything serious. He did not play in the game.

--C Ryan Hanigan (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 9. He ran the bases and caught a bullpen session July 25. Hanigan began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 2. After the one game, the Rays announced they were shutting him down. He took batting practice Aug. 19, and he resumed his rehab assignment with Charlotte on Aug. 22. He played a full game with Charlotte Aug. 24, and Maddon said a return could come as soon as Aug. 26.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. As of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus restarted his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer