Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

BALTIMORE -- A victory over Baltimore on Wednesday gave the already optimistic Tampa Bay Rays even more reason for optimism about making a late-season push for the playoffs.

Despite some recent setbacks, the players have vowed they will fight to the end for at least that final wild card spot in the American League.

Tampa Bay is now 11 games back in the American League East and it trails six teams in the wild card race, which is daunting prospect for a playoff run. If nothing else, the Rays have proven they are a resilient.

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay became just the fourth team in the history of Major League Baseball to climb back to .500 after being as many as 18 games under that threshold in the same season.

After losing the first two games to the Orioles, the Rays fought back and earned a 3-1 victory on Wednesday. Tampa Bay (65-68) will now try to earn a split in the four-game set.

Rays manager Joe Maddon believes his team has the same talent as the first place Orioles and were just a couple of swings and injuries away from being a real factor in the tough AL East.

“The difference this year is our record is not in keeping with theirs,” Maddon said. “That 1-14 stretch (in mid-June) really hurt us. I‘m here to tell you, we’re as good as they are. But, their record is a lot better than ours and I give them a lot of credit. We had some really bad moments.”

In the first three games against the Orioles, Tampa Bay has gone a combined 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position. Maddon said the team’s struggles in that area has hurt them the most.

Still, the Rays are confident they can overcome those types of obstacles. That type of spirit has given the team confidence, despite its recent struggles.

“There will always be time,” said right-hander Alex Cobb, who did get a decision in Tuesday’s 4-2 loss. “Mathematically, we needed to come out and put on a better performance these first two days. These were big games. I needed to work deeper in the game and put together a more quality of an outing. But there will never be any quit as long as mathematically we have a chance to get the second wild card spot.”

Third baseman Evan Longoria fought through tightness in his forearm to stay in the lineup. He was finally back in the infield after serving as the DH over the first two games.

Longoria has done his part to keep the Rays competitive. He has 30 RBIs in 36 games since the All-Star break after knocking in 44 runners in the first 97 games. But even he knows time is growing short to make a run at the playoffs.

“We got to win,” Longoria said. “I think in that effort we just have to continue to put together good at-bats offensively and do whatever we can do to make those opportunities count. We haven’t really played that poorly. We’ve played pretty well. The pitching staff has done well. I think really just control what we can control, continue to believe and have fun.”

Rosters expand Sept. 1 but Maddon doesn’t expect the Rays to call up many players for that deadline. Instead, the team will close out the season mainly with its current roster.

Catcher ?Curt Casali,? who was recently optioned to Class A Charlotte, will likely be one of the players called up. The club’s Triple-A Durham affiliate is headed to the playoffs so Maddon is reluctant to shake up that roster. ?

“We don’t need a whole lot,” Maddon said. “We might look for an extra starter, a couple of extra bullpen guys, a catcher. If we had a real speed dude, that would be nice. But I don’t even know if we have that.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-68

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-2, 2.61 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Bud Norris, 11-8, 4.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Evan Longoria was back at third base for the first time in the series after serving as the DH for two straight days because of right forearm tightness. “I don’t think you can say he’s 100 percent, but he’s doing a lot better,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. Longoria went 3-for-4 against the Orioles and is batting .255 on the season. He also has 30 RBIs in 36 games.

--RF Kevin Kiermaier was back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the series against Baltimore with neck stiffness. “He said he felt really good,” Maddon said. Kiermaier batted ninth and went 0-for-4 against Baltimore and is batting .271.

--LHP Drew Smyly (9-10) allowed just one run on two hits in a 3-1 victory over the Orioles on Wednesday. He also picked up a season-high fourth quality start. “It’s probably one of the better stretches I’ve had as a starter,” Smyly said. “Really since the All-Star break I’ve felt like I’ve kind of turned the page and done pretty well in my previous starts. That’s what you look for, you try to get on a good roll, a good rhythm and try to carry them over.” Smyly (9-10) struck out six and walked one while throwing 87 pitches. He has pitched at least seven innings in four consecutive games after going that long only three times in his first 37 career starts.

--LF Matt Joyce became the first Rays player besides 3B Evan Longoria to pick up an RBI since Aug. 23. The run came via a fielder’s choice. Manager Joe Maddon said the team’s inability to hit with runners in scoring position has been their biggest obstacles this season. “Opportunity, opportunity, opportunity and then nothing happens,” Maddon said. “It’s the same refrain -- inability to score with runners in scoring position. Bases loaded has not been a good play for us either and explanation for that I don’t have. It’s called baseball. Probably next year we will be like the best team in all of baseball.”

--2B Ben Zobrist doubled in three of the past four games. He already is the franchise’s all-time leader with 226 doubles. He also improved to 6-for-10 against Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, who lasted just four innings in the Rays’ 3-1 victory.

--DH Will Myers is batting .167 (5-for-30) with a home run and an RBI since being reinstated from the DL with a right wrist fracture. However, Myers has hit safely in five of the past six games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s probably one of the better stretches I’ve had as a starter. Really since the All-Star break I’ve felt like I’ve kind of turned the page and done pretty well in my previous starts. That’s what you look for, you try to get on a good roll, a good rhythm and try to carry them over.” -- Rays LHP Drew Smyly after a win over Baltimore on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. As of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus restarted his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer