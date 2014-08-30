Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tampa Bay Rays starter Chris Archer contained his nemesis - mostly -- but he fared far worse against the rest of the Boston Red Sox on Friday at Tropicana Field.

Vying to become just the second player in franchise history to work five consecutive starts allowing one earned run or fewer, the right-hander lasted just four innings, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I’ve been pitching really well but it sucks to let the team down,” Archer said. “I‘m disappointed in myself because I‘m capable of much, much more than that.”

A month ago he verbally sparred with Boston’s David Ortiz after the designated hitter spent too much time for his taste admiring a homer.

After Ortiz’s lengthy at-bat in the third, with the crowd buzzing at the prospects of a hit batsmen igniting another in a series of Rays-Red Sox scuffles, Ortiz just missed a homer high off the right-field wall, settling for a single.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Allen Webster, 3-2, 5.81 ERA) at. Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 9-11, 4.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly, acquired in a deadline deal for LHP David Price, may make only two or three more starts as he has reached a career-high 141 1/3 innings, according to manager Joe Maddon.

--CF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) was scratched moments before the game began on Friday and replaced as Rays lead-off hitter by Brandon Guyer.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (9-11, 4.23) is expected to start for the Rays on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. He allowed career highs in hits (11), runs (eight) and homers (four) in a loss on Monday in Baltimore, surrendering consecutive homers twice.

--RHP Chris Archer (8-7) lasted just four innings, allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits with two walks and three strikeouts in an 8-4 loss to Boston at Tropicana Field on Friday. He is 1-4 with a 6.03 ERA in seven career starts against Boston. He had allowed one earned run or fewer in four consecutive starts, one short of the club record.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve been pitching really well, but it sucks to let the team down. I‘m disappointed in myself because I‘m capable of much, much more than that.” -- Rays starter Chris Archer after Friday’s 8-4 loss to Boston.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) was scratched moments before the game Aug. 29 and replaced as Rays lead-off hitter by Brandon Guyer

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. As of July 29, he still was unable to swing a bat. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus restarted his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer