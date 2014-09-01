Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays odd penchant for the shutout continued Sunday at Tropicana Field.

A night after recording their 18th shutout win of the season, they were shut out for the 16th time, tying San Diego for league-worst, as Boston starter Clay Buchholz spun a masterful complete-game three-hitter.

The 34 Rays games decided via shutout are the most by an American League club since the 1973 Yankees were involved in 37. Tampa Bay has 35 games left to claim the odd record for itself.

“We’re plus-two on shutouts,” said Rays manager Joe Maddon, ever the optimist. “There’s no getting around it. We talk about it all the time. We actually hit the ball relatively well. We get people out there. Our on-base percentage is good (ninth-best in MLB at .321). We do all kinds of stuff to work counts. It’s been run-production. Driving those guys in, that’s been the difficult part of it, but that’s the way it is right now.”

Rays starter Alex Cobb (9-7) landed on the wrong side of the shutout on Sunday in a 3-0 loss to Boston. He had a career-best streak of seven straight wins broken and lost for the first time in 12 starts dating to June 23. He allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Cobb allowed two runs or less in 10 straight, a franchise record and active league-best.

“Buchholz obviously had his ‘A’ game today, and when he’s on like that, it’s tough to scratch across run, so I knew it was going to be at a minimum,” Cobb said. “It was angering to give up some of the runs I gave up because one was self-inflicted, giving up two bases and then two two-out hits I that I can’t let ... I’ve got to bear down a little bit better there.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 4-5, 3.81 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 4-5, 3.81 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Desmond Jennings rested a third straight day with a bruised left knee. Kevin Kiermaier replaced Jennings (.244 BA, .319 on-base-plus-slugging percentage) as lead-off hitter and in center field.

--OF David DeJesus (broken hand) will be reinstated from the disabled list on Monday. DeJesus has been out since June 18, not including rehab starts. He hit .269 with five home runs and 17 RBIs before the injury.

--C Curt Casali will be called up when rosters expand Monday. Casali hit .169 with two RBIs in 23 games with the Rays this season. He hit .253 with four home runs and 28 RBIs in 70 games in the minors the season.

--RHP Brandon Gomes will be called up when rosters expand Monday. He was 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA with the Rays this season. He was 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA in 27 appearances with Triple-A Durham this year.

--RHP Steven Geltz will be called up when rosters expand Monday. He was 3-3 with a 2.38 ERA with Triple-A Durham this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(RHP Alex Cobb) was pitching against a very good pitcher and he got out-pitched today.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon after his team lost to Clay Buchholz and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (left knee soreness) missed games Aug. 29-31.

--DH David DeJesus (fractured left hand) went on the 15-day disabled list June 19. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Aug. 16, but he experienced some soreness. DeJesus restarted his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Aug. 20. He will be reinstated from the disabled list on Sept. 1.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Logan Forsythe

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Ben Zobrist

OF Wil Myers

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer