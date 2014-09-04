Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Evan Longoria’s doing everything he can to salvage a season that has been atypically bad.

An offseason of tinkering with his batting stance created more mechanics, which translated into more facets to fail, and he has struggled to regain the kind of stroke that enabled him to average 27 homers a season for the past six years.

Even after finishing 2-for-4 on Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays at Tropicana Field, hitting his 18th homer of the season and driving in three runs to increase his RBI total to 81, Longoria is batting just .254. His .322 on-base percentage is the worst of his career and his .391 slugging percentage is more than .100 off his career average.

But there is some statistical suggestion he is pushing himself into the offseason in a more positive manner.

Longoria has accounted for 11 of the Rays’ 32 RBIs in the past 11 games and has 37 RBIs in 43 games since the All-Star break. Even with his failings, he is just seven RBIs shy of his 2013 total.

He figures to fall well short of his 32 homers, which were one off a career high, but his towering 405-foot shot off Jays right-hander Dustin McGowan on Wednesday was reminiscent of vintage Longoria for manager Joe Maddon.

“Oh, that was really well done,” he said. “He’s been hitting the ball well, came off hot. He had some really good at-bats again tonight. He’s really playing at the top of his game.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-9, 3.50 ERA) at Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 10-11, 4.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Desmond Jennings missed a sixth straight game nursing a bruised left knee. Rookie Kevin Kiermaier again replaced him in the field and 2B Ben Zobrist hit in the leadoff spot.

--LHP Matt Moore, who underwent season-ending ligament-replacement surgery, is scheduled to play catch for the first time Monday and is expected to return in mid-May. Moore is 29-17 with a 3.53 ERA in parts of three seasons in Tampa Bay. He lasted just two starts this season.

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (10-11, 4.03 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Toronto. The Rays are in desperate need of the type of game-changing effort he provided Saturday, when he pitched the first seven innings of a combined one-hit, 7-0 win over Boston. Odorizzi has yielded one run or fewer in 10 of 27 starts this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been hitting the ball well, came off hot. He had some really good at-bats again tonight. He’s really playing at the top of his game.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on 3B Evan Longoria, who hit a two-run homer and an RBI single Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) missed games Aug. 29-Sept. 3.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer