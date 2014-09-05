Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nobody has come out and waved a white flag or declared the Tampa Bay Rays’ season to be over, but the players have started to realize that something feels different each time they come to the field.

For the first time since their days as the Devil Rays, Tampa Bay is about to embark upon a September full of games played without any hope of reaching the postseason.

Technically, the Rays aren’t eliminated yet, but they are rapidly approaching that point. They fell to 67-74 on the season after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in 10 innings at Tropicana Field, and the reality of their situation has set in for starter Alex Cobb.

”This early in September, it’s never been this way, so yeah, it feels extremely weird,“ Cobb said Thursday afternoon. ”The excitement (of being in a postseason race) that was going on in September, that’s been a part of this organization ever since I’ve really been here. I kind of feel bad for the guys that are getting called up and they don’t get to experience how much excitement September can bring.

“I guess we’ve been spoiled in that way, because a lot of guys don’t understand that. A lot of guys haven’t even made the playoffs in their career. It’s weird. It’s the first time I’ve dealt with it. It’s a terrible feeling, which is good. You want guys to be upset about this and not let it happen next year.”

The Rays fell 18 games below .500, at 24-42, but rebounded with a 37-19 stretch. They finished their long climb back to .500 the night of Aug. 15, and things seemed to be heading in the right direction. Instead, they have won only six of their last 19 games, decreasing the likelihood of a seventh straight winning season.

”I felt like that could be the turning point for us, and we just never kept the ball rolling,“ Cobb said. ”Just kind of dudded out on us. It’s weird. It’s a deflating feeling.

“We started playing some good ball, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole. Honestly, this past series was when it was really like, this is looking really, really tough right now. It’s just starting to sink in. It probably hasn’t sunk in entirely. I’d say within this past week it’s been starting to become more of a reality.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-74

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Orioles (LHP Wei-Yin Chen, 14-4, 3.83 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-7, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi has allowed only four hits in 14 1/3 innings over his last two starts after yielding only three hits over a career-high-tying 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Thursday at Tropicana Field. Odorizzi is the fourth pitcher in Rays history with back-to-back scoreless starts of seven-plus innings and three hits or fewer. He has given up one run or less in 11 of his starts this season, the most such starts among major league rookies. He has been especially dominant at home, posting a 2.69 ERA at Tropicana Field compared to a 5.61 ERA on the road.

--LHP Jake McGee pitched 73 consecutive innings without allowing a home run after tossing a scoreless ninth inning in the Rays’ 1-0 loss on Thursday at Tropicana Field. That gives McGee the second-longest active homeless streak in the majors behind Kansas City’s Kelvin Herrera, who has gone 84 1/3 innings. McGee has not permitted a home run in just over a calendar year, as the last one he allowed came on Sept. 4, 2013.

--RHP Steve Geltz took the loss Thursday in his third appearance for the Rays after being selected from Triple-A Durham on Monday, allowing a 10th-inning solo homer to Colby Rasmus. Geltz has seen a variety of scenarios in his brief stint, entering games with the Rays up one run, down three and tied in extra innings. Geltz allowed only three homers in 41 2/3 innings for Durham this season, with the last one coming on April 28. Manager Joe Maddon reiterated the Rays’ belief in Geltz, referring to him as a major league pitcher following Thursday’s loss.

--RHP Alex Cobb will start Friday’s series opener against the Orioles at Tropicana Field after an outing against the Red Sox in which he felt his line score looked better than he pitched. Cobb allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 6 1/3 innings, taking the loss. But, Cobb said, “It was a poor performance on my part that I got away with. You can’t sustain success like that, so the quicker I can get back to the drawing board and figure out that flaw mechanically, just the crispness of it, I’ll be better off in the future.” Regardless, Cobb has allowed two runs or less in 10 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors and a Rays franchise record.

--OF Desmond Jennings was out of the lineup for the seventh consecutive day Thursday due to a bruised left knee and reported no improvement. He fouled a ball off his knee before the All-Star break, and it finally forced him out of the lineup Aug. 29. Jennings hopes to play again this season, saying he would take the field if he was able to do so. His knee presents no problems when walking, but running has been more painful.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In a microcosm kind of a way, that’s 2014 right there.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon after a 10th inning loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) missed games Aug. 29-Sept. 4.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer