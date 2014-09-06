Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drew Smyly could be making his final start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday with 20 games remaining in the season. It’s not that the Rays couldn’t use him. But his innings are piling up.
The left-hander has been blossomed since becoming the centerpiece of a trade-deadline deal that sent 2012 Cy Young Award-winner David Price to Detroit. But the 25-year-old has amassed 146 innings over 30 starts and three relief appearances, and Rays manager Joe Maddon has targeted a 150-160-inning limit for the high-potential hurler.
Smyly is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA spanning six starts and 41 2/3 innings with the Rays. Holding opposing batters to a .151 average, he leads the American League in that category since Aug. 1 and has allowed three runs or fewer in all six of his starts with the Rays, tying the club record to begin a career. Smyly is 9-10 with a 3.31 ERA combined this season. He had never pitched more than 99 1/3 innings, and that was when he made 18 starts for the Tigers in 2012. He worked just 76 innings last season in 63 games in relief.
Although the Rays remain statistically in contention for postseason qualification -- eight games behind Detroit for the second AL wild card on Friday -- their focus clearly shifted a year ahead when they traded their arbitration-eligible staff ace. The value of prudence became apparent this season with a spate of injuries to the projected starting staff. Left-hander Matt Moore required season-ending ligament-replacement surgery and will not return until May, and right-hander Jeremy Hellickson missed the beginning of the season with arthroscopic elbow surgery.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Won one
NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-7, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 9-0, 3.31)
--CF Desmond Jennings missed an eighth straight game with a bruised left knee. He was replaced in the field and as lead-off hitter by Ben Zobrist.
--LHP Drew Smyly could be making his final start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday as Rays manager Joe Maddon has targeted a 150-160-inning limit for the high-potential hurler. Smyly is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA spanning six starts and 41 2/3 innings with the Rays. Holding opposing batters to a .151 average, he leads the American League since Aug.1 in that category and has allowed three runs or fewer in all six of his starts with the Rays, tying the club record to begin a career. Smyly is 9-10 with a 3.31 ERA combined this season. He had never pitched more than 99 1/3 innings, when he made 18 starts for the Tigers in 2012. Smyly worked just 76 innings last season in 63 games in relief.
--RHP Alex Cobb got no decision in a 3-0 Rays win over the Orioles on Friday, even after allowing just six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors and a franchise record.
--3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with a double and ignited the eventual game-winning rally in the eighth inning on Friday as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Baltimore Orioles, 3-0, at Tropicana Field.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team is built to win a certain way. We have to be clutch in situations like that.” -- Rays catcher Ryan Hanigan, after he had a two-run double in Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth inning of a 3-0 victory over Baltimore.
MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT
--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) did not play Aug. 29-Sept. 5.
--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.
--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.
RHP Chris Archer
RHP Jake Odorizzi
RHP Alex Cobb
RHP Jeremy Hellickson
LHP Drew Smyly
LHP Jake McGee (closer)
RHP Joel Peralta
RHP Kirby Yates
RHP Grant Balfour
RHP Brad Boxberger
LHP Cesar Ramos
LHP Jeff Beliveau
RHP Steve Geltz
RHP Brandon Gomes
Jose Molina
Ryan Hanigan
Curt Casali
1B James Loney
2B Ben Zobrist
SS Yunel Escobar
3B Evan Longoria
INF Logan Forsythe
INF/OF Sean Rodriguez
LF Matt Joyce
CF Desmond Jennings
RF Wil Myers
OF David DeJesus
OF Kevin Kiermaier
OF Brandon Guyer