Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Drew Smyly could be making his final start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday with 20 games remaining in the season. It’s not that the Rays couldn’t use him. But his innings are piling up.

The left-hander has been blossomed since becoming the centerpiece of a trade-deadline deal that sent 2012 Cy Young Award-winner David Price to Detroit. But the 25-year-old has amassed 146 innings over 30 starts and three relief appearances, and Rays manager Joe Maddon has targeted a 150-160-inning limit for the high-potential hurler.

Smyly is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA spanning six starts and 41 2/3 innings with the Rays. Holding opposing batters to a .151 average, he leads the American League in that category since Aug. 1 and has allowed three runs or fewer in all six of his starts with the Rays, tying the club record to begin a career. Smyly is 9-10 with a 3.31 ERA combined this season. He had never pitched more than 99 1/3 innings, and that was when he made 18 starts for the Tigers in 2012. He worked just 76 innings last season in 63 games in relief.

Although the Rays remain statistically in contention for postseason qualification -- eight games behind Detroit for the second AL wild card on Friday -- their focus clearly shifted a year ahead when they traded their arbitration-eligible staff ace. The value of prudence became apparent this season with a spate of injuries to the projected starting staff. Left-hander Matt Moore required season-ending ligament-replacement surgery and will not return until May, and right-hander Jeremy Hellickson missed the beginning of the season with arthroscopic elbow surgery.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-74

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 7-7, 3.93 ERA) vs. Rays (LHP Drew Smyly, 9-0, 3.31)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Desmond Jennings missed an eighth straight game with a bruised left knee. He was replaced in the field and as lead-off hitter by Ben Zobrist.

--LHP Drew Smyly could be making his final start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday as Rays manager Joe Maddon has targeted a 150-160-inning limit for the high-potential hurler. Smyly is 3-1 with a 1.73 ERA spanning six starts and 41 2/3 innings with the Rays. Holding opposing batters to a .151 average, he leads the American League since Aug.1 in that category and has allowed three runs or fewer in all six of his starts with the Rays, tying the club record to begin a career. Smyly is 9-10 with a 3.31 ERA combined this season. He had never pitched more than 99 1/3 innings, when he made 18 starts for the Tigers in 2012. Smyly worked just 76 innings last season in 63 games in relief.

--RHP Alex Cobb got no decision in a 3-0 Rays win over the Orioles on Friday, even after allowing just six hits and a walk with six strikeouts in seven innings. He has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts, the longest active streak in the majors and a franchise record.

--3B Evan Longoria went 2-for-4 with a double and ignited the eventual game-winning rally in the eighth inning on Friday as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Baltimore Orioles, 3-0, at Tropicana Field.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This team is built to win a certain way. We have to be clutch in situations like that.” -- Rays catcher Ryan Hanigan, after he had a two-run double in Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth inning of a 3-0 victory over Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) did not play Aug. 29-Sept. 5.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer