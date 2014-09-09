Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The numbers are better but still not good, not yet. But the sound and the arc of the ball off Evan Longoria’s bat during the just-completed home stand suggest the third baseman’s season-long slump might finally end before the season itself.

Longoria hit his 19th homer of the season on Sunday in a 7-5, 11-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

The fact that Longoria still leads the Rays in homers and RBIs (83) underscores their woeful offensive performance this season. There has been gradual improvement since the All-Star break, with the 2008 American League Rookie of the Year being second in the circuit with 39 RBIs in 47 games since the break.

While his statistics will require more positive data to improve, the optics have reverted to his first three seasons with the Rays, when he averaged 27 homers, 101 RBIs and batted .283, inducing the Rays to sign him to a six-year, $100 million extension through 2022. His solo homer off Toronto’s Dustin McGowan soared over 16 rows to the concourse in left field and his solo shot against Bud Norris on Sunday flew even farther, landing on a tarp-covered section.

“He’s been hitting the ball well,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “He will continue to hit the ball well. He’s been hitting the ball hard.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-75

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 8-8, 3.60 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Hiroki Kuroda, 10-8, 3.78 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Desmond Jennings, who missed his 10th consecutive game with left knee soreness, is unlikely to play again this season, Rays manager Joe Maddon said. Jennings, who batted .244 with 10 homers and 15 steals in 144 games, hurt the knee with a foul ball before the All-Star break and an MRI confirmed a bruise. Rookie Kevin Kiermaier is expected to continue as his defensive replacement and 2B Ben Zobrist as lead-off hitter in most situations.

--CF Kevin Kiermaier is expected to continue as the primary defensive replacement for Desmond Jennings, who is likely done for the season because of a bruised left knee, Rays manager Joe Maddon said. The rookie has been more than adequate as an offensive replacement, batting .269 with nine homers and 33 RBIs (all better or very close to Jennings’ totals) in 92 games. He hit his 10th homer and finished 3-for-4 on Sunday in a 7-5, 11-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Tropicana Field.

--2B Ben Zobrist is expected to hit lead-off for the Rays for the remainder of the season with CF Desmond Jennings likely shelved because of a left knee bruise. The switch hitter has filled the role for the past seven games during Jennings’ 10-game absence, drawing four walks on Saturday in a win over Baltimore. His .359 OBP and 75 runs are best among Rays regulars.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. He left with a 3-2 lead, after appearing to tire in the sixth at 92 pitches as he allowed a two-run homer to Nelson Cruz, the designated hitter’s 38th of the season. Hellickson has failed to finish the sixth inning in three straight games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s unfortunate. It’s weird. But what hasn’t been weird this year?” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on Logan Forsythe striking out on a pitch that hit him for the game’s final out Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) did not play Aug. 29-Sept. 7. He is not expected to play the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer