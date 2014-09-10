Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Jake Odorizzi is the other part of the trade that sent James Shields to the Kansas City Royals following the 2012 season and might be overlooked since outfielder Wil Myers has a rookie of the year award under his belt.

Odorizzi is not going to win the rookie of the year award but is finishing strong enough to enter his name into the discussion about starting pitchers for next year in the post David Price era.

“It’s characteristics on the fastball and plus his other pitches,” manager Joe Maddon said before Tuesday’s 4-3 win over the Yankees. “I really think you would not be seeing all of this if he didn’t develop the (other pitches). I don’t think you would see this kind of strikeout performance. He had been fastball, curveball, (and) slider. If he had developed a new pitch, he would have struck out people, just not to the level that he has. I think the new pitch has really (helped) and everything has played off it.”

The pitch that Maddon is referring to is the split-fingered fastball.

Through Aug. 3, Odorizzi was 7-9 with a 4.09 ERA. Since then, he is 3-2 with a 3.02 ERA over his last six starts.

Through Aug. 3, Odorizzi has used the split-fingered fastball 17.2 percent of the time. Since lasting three innings against the Angels, he has increased its usage to 26.9 percent.

Odorizzi will face the Yankees Wednesday. He has used that pitch 37 times in two starts against them this season on July 2 and May 3 and this is two more times than he used it last Wednesday in going a career-high 7 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-75

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jake Odorizzi, 10-11, 3.84 ERA) at Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 1-2, 4.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi makes his 29th start Wednesday against the Yankees and will try to maintain his recent upward trend. Odorizzi is 8-5 with a 2.97 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over his last 16 starts after being 2-6 with a 5.31 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in his first 12 starts. Odorizzi is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in three appearances against the Yankees. He is coming off one of the longest outings of his career as he tied a career high by going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three hits.

--LHP Drew Smyly has thrown 153 innings so far after throwing 76 innings as a reliever for the Detroit Tigers last season. After Tuesday’s win, the Rays announced that Smyly would get shut down for the rest of the season. “He was magnificent,” Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said. “He was really, really good and we believe he’s going to be like that next year.”

--LHP Matt Moore made his first post-surgery throwing session Monday and indications are that it went well. Moore made 25 throws at 45 feet Monday at Tropicana Field.

--1B James Loney continued to hit well against the Yankees as he went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. In 13 games against New York this season, he is batting .382 (21-for-55) with three home runs and 12 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “When I saw the replay, I was a little concerned because I don’t know the exact rule about blocking home plate. I know the catcher has to be able to catch the ball and have a right to the ball but he was kind of in the way of the plate. I didn’t really know how the ruling was going to go and how it plays out really but I was a little worried.” -- LF Matt Joyce, of a replay-reviewed play at the plate that wound up scoring a run in the win over the Yankees Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) did not play Aug. 29-Sept. 9. He is not expected to play the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer