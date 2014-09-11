Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Joe Maddon has been one of the many vocal critics of the new rules pertaining to collisions at the plate between runners and catchers.

He had it in go in his favor Tuesday night when a replay review did not say catcher Ryan Hanigan was blocking the plate. That’s the easy part, but knowing what is acceptable and what is not often turns into a state of confusion for all those involved.

“It’s a good baseball play, period,” Maddon said. “I don’t want to teach our guys to play bad baseball. I think it’s a very simple situation. The runner cannot divert his path and hit the catcher on purpose. That’s the rule, and everything else to me is just confusing.”

For Maddon, knowing where a catcher should position himself in blocking runners isn’t the issue. It’s what those players signed up for; and, if the catcher has the ball in plenty of time as Hanigan did, Maddon doesn’t think there should be any issue.

The rule was created partially due to Buster Posey’s collision at the plate with Florida’s Scott Cousins in San Francisco three years ago.

”I don’t think it’s necessary,“ Maddon said. ”I really believe that if a second- or third-string catcher had been (injured) a couple of years ago, the rule wouldn’t be in place anyway.

“So it’s about technique. It’s about the catcher having the ball in plenty of time to put himself in position to make the play. If he doesn’t have time to get in position, he signed up to be a catcher or he signed up to be a goalie or he signed up to be a quarterback. You signed up for that; that’s OK. I wasn’t a major league catcher, but I caught and you got hit a lot.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-76

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb 9-7, 2.83 ERA), at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 3-4, 1.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Drew Smyly will not pitch for the rest of the season because he is on an innings limit and has thrown 153. Manager Joe Maddon said Smyly will continue doing his usual between-start routine, such as side sessions.

--RHP Nathan Karns will make the start in place of LHP Drew Smyly but is not necessarily in the rotation for the rest of the season. Karns was 9-9 with a 5.08 ERA in 27 starts for Triple-A Durham but led all of Triple-A with 153 strikeouts. His last start was in a playoff game against Columbus on Saturday, when he allowed one run and three hits in seven innings.

--LF Ben Zobrist became the second Ray to get 1,000 hits. The first Ray to do so was Carl Crawford, who had 1,480 hits before leaving in free agency after the 2010 season. Zobrist is the seventh active switch-hitter with 1,000 hits, 100 home runs and 500 walks. The others are Carlos Beltran, Mark Teixeira, Jimmy Rollins, Rafael Furcal, Nick Swisher and Victor Martinez. “It’s nice to get that done,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s quite an accomplishment for him. Wonderful professional. What can I say? He’s been so consistent for us over the last several years and, beyond everything, people have to understand, he shows up ready to play every day without excuses.”

--RHP Alex Cobb has allowed two earned runs or less in 11 straight starts, shattering the previous mark of seven in a row shared by Matt Moore and Victor Zambrano. He will try to keep that going Thursday night against the Yankees. On Friday, Cobb had a no-decision after allowing six hits in seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. That marked the seventh scoreless start of the season for Cobb. He is 5-1 with a 1.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Yankees. He last faced the Yankees Aug. 15 at home, where he allowed six hits and struck out in 7 1/3 innings of a 5-0 victory.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just didn’t see that real assertive, ‘here I go in the zone, try to hit it’ kind of game from him. Slider I don’t think was a really pertinent pitch today. The split was off a little bit also. I just think that he pitches off his fastball, and when he’s assertive with his fastball, it normally goes well for him.” -- Manager Joe Maddon, on RHP Jake Odorizzi, who gave up six runs in 4 1/3 innings during an 8-5 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 29 and is not expected to play the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer