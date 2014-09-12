Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Third baseman Evan Longoria is the only Tampa Bay Rays player to appear in all 147 game so far, and in his 146th game, he hit his 20th home run.

That’s not a big deal unless you realize that he reached 20 home runs for the sixth time in his first seven seasons. The only time he didn’t was two years ago, when he had 17 while missing 85 games due to a hamstring injury.

That figure puts Longoria in some special company. He is the first American League third baseman to do that and the fourth overall.

The other three are Eddie Matthews, Scott Rolen and Chipper Jones.

”That’s pretty impressive, real impressive,“ Rays manager Joe Maddon said before Thursday’s 5-4 loss at New York. ”He’s had a tough year, so to me it’s even more impressive. The fact that he didn’t cave in, he didn’t pack it in, nothing was all of sudden hurting him -- ‘I can’t do this anymore.’

“He didn’t run away from the criticism. And now all of a sudden he’s looking ... very familiar to us right now. Give him some credit, man. It’s not easy. He’s playing kind of fresh right now.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 70-77

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 0-0, 0.00) at Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 9-9, 4.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns will make his debut in the Rays’ rotation Friday in Toronto and becomes the 23rd different starter since the start of the 2008 season. Eleven of those have been used this season. Karns was acquired in a trade with the Washington Nationals and made three starts with them last season. With Triple-A Durham, he was 9-9 with a 5.08 ERA in 27 starts, spanning 145 1/3 innings.

--RHP Alex Cobb came within five outs of Tampa Bay’s second no-hitter and wound up with a no-decision. He allowed one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings, marking the 12th straight time that he gave up two earned runs or fewer.

--SS Yunel Escobar is 9-for-24 over his last seven games after going 1-for-15. He ended a 56-game homerless drought and also recorded his first career two home run game.

--C Curt Casali made his second start since joining the team as a September call up and 19th overall. Casali will see more time on days when Ryan Hanigan does not start.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m thinking about it from the second I take the ball honestly. It’s always something I try to do.” -- Rays RHP Alex Cobb, who came within five outs of Tampa Bay’s second no-hitter and wound up with a no-decision in a loss to New York on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 29. He is not expected to play the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer