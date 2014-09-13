Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO - Even the slim mathematical thread of a chance that remained for the Tampa Bay Rays of winning the American League East evaporated with their 5-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Thursday.

They were officially eliminated when Yankees outfielder Chris Young hit a three-run, game-ending homer.

Not that anybody is going to catch the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East this season. And soon the Rays will be officially eliminated from any chance of the wild-card spot.

None of this sits well with manager Joe Maddon.

“We’re not going to do it this year, and I don’t like it,” Maddon said before Friday’s 1-0 win over the Blue Jays. “None of us likes the fact that we’re not winning the division. That was the goal. That is the goal every year. We feel like we can do it. We thought we could do it this year.”

Despite a strong effort to battle back to .500 on Aug. 15, the Rays were done in by a 1-14 skid in late May and early June. They battled back to reach .500 on Aug. 15 when they went 37-19. But then they went 9-15.

“It just did not want to be the same after that,” Maddon said. “It just happens. It’s nobody’s fault. It’s just how this thing rolls sometimes. We want to be the best every year. It’s hard to do. Wherever we end up this year, nobody is going to be pleased with that.”

After defeating the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre, the Rays are 71-77. They need to have a strong finish just to reach .500 again.

“It’s very unusual territory for us anymore, and I don’t like it,” Maddon said. “I hope our players don’t like it as much as I dislike it. And I believe that they feel the same way. It can serve as motivation, no question. But it’s difficult, because we’re good. We’ve been good for a long period of time. We put ourselves in a position that’s nobody’s fault but our own. But I still don’t like it. It’s different. It’s just different. To not really be in the thick of things right now is upsetting.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-77

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 1-3, 3.71 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 12-12, 3.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson will make his 11th start of the season in the second game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday at Rogers Centre. Hellickson is 0-2 with a 5.55 ERA over his past five starts with opponents hitting .276/.336/.459. In his first five starts of the season, he was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA held hitters to .245/.294/.373. He is 5-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 14 career starts against the Blue Jays. In eight starts at Rogers Centre he is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA. In two starts this season against Toronto, he is 0-1 with a 6.52 ERA. He allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays on Sept. 2, his shortest start of the season.

--RHP Neil Wagner was signed to a two-year, minor-league contract by the Rays on Friday. Wagner spent most of the past two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays or their Triple-A team at Buffalo before being injured in June. He underwent Tommy John surgery in August and Toronto released him last week. The 30-year-old will do his rehabilitation at the Charlotte Sports Complex.

--LHP Jake McGee has blown two of his three saves chances after starting the season by going 16-for-17 in save opportunities. He allowed a three-run, game-ending home run to OF Chris Young on Thursday in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees. But he bounced back with a 1-2-3 eighth inning in Friday’s 1-0 win at Toronto, leaving the ninth inning and the save to RHP Grant Balfour. McGee’s 17 saves tie him with LHP J.P. Howell in 2009 for the most saves in a season by a left-hander in club history. The home run on Thursday was the first McGee has allowed this season, ending string of 76 homerless innings. He had not allowed a homer since Sept. 4, 2013, when Los Angeles Angels C Chris Iannetta took him deep in Anaheim.

--RHP Nathan Karns allowed two hits and two walks and hit one batter while striking out eight in Friday’s 1-0 win over the Blue Jays. It was the first career major-league win for the 26-year-old in his fourth major-league start, his first this season. The seven innings and eight strikeouts were career highs. He was 0-1 with a 7.50 earned-run average in three starts last season with the Washington Nationals. He was 9-9 with a 5.08 ERA in 27 starts at Triple-A Durham this season. His biggest problem with Toronto on Friday was the first inning when he had two walks and hit a batter. But he got a double play grounder to help him escape the inning. “The nerves were a little overwhelming at first but then they wore off and everything settled in,” Karns said. “I really relied on [C Ryan Hanigan] today. He did a great job behind the dish and got the only run of the game [with a homer]. I think I owe him a steak dinner.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got to the point where he had to throw a strike, he could. He did a nice job. That really exceeded expectations. Once he got into that game, he was throwing strikes when he wanted to.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on Tampa Bay pitcher Nathan Karns, who made his first start of the season Friday and got the win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 29. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer