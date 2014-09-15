Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Rays recalled right-hander Alex Colome from Triple-A Durham to start against the New York Yankees on Monday at Tropicana Field.

He’ll probably have another start as the Rays go to a flexible “kind of” six-man rotation and he also could get some bullpen work.

“There’s really a great amount of intrigue about him as a reliever, too,” manager Joe Maddon said.

This will be his third stint this season with the Rays and will be longer than the first two. He is 1-0 with a 2.79 ERS in two appearances (one start) for the Rays this season. In his major-league career, he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five games (four starts). He was 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA with Durham this season after serving a 50-game suspension for a violation of Major League Baseball’s Drug Prevention Treatment Program.

Maddon likes the potential in Colome but how well he does will depend on his command of the fastball.

”The slider’s outstanding and the changeup is coming along,“ Maddon said. ”He’s got some goods in the bag. For me, it’s probably more about consistency with command. Knowing where your fastball is going is the primary thing.

“Once he knows where the fastball is going, the other stuff really plays heavy. So that’s what it’s about. He’s young (25) and he’s had a couple of setbacks but obviously he can really good. We’ve seen it.”

But will it be as a starter or a reliever. That has yet to be determined.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-78

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (LHP Chris Capuano, 2-3, 4.90 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Colome, 1-0, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Alex Colome will be called up from Triple-A Durham to start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees Monday at Tropicana Field. It will be the third major-league stint this season. He is 1-0 in two games (one start) with a 2.79 earned-run average in two outings with the Rays. In his major-league career, he is 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in five games (four starts). He was 7-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 15 starts with Durham this season. This will be his second career appearance against the Yankees. In his first appearance against New York he allowed five hits, five walks and three unearned runs in 4 1/3 innings in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision on June 22, 2013. Manager Joe Maddon said he would also like to see Colome work out of the bullpen. He is out of options next year so the Rays would like to assess where he might fit.

--INF Nick Franklin, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham after the Bulls lost the International League final to Pawtucket, will be used at second base, primarily against right-handed pitchers, manager Joe Maddon said. Franklin was acquired from Seattle in the three-team trade that sent LHP David Price to Detroit.

--LHP C.J. Riefenhauser was called up from Triple-A Durham and he will pitch in relief for the Rays for the rest of the season. He made his major-league debut with the Rays earlier this season, going 0-0 with a 13.50 ERA in two outings covering a total of two innings. He went 3-3, 1.40 with 53 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings for the Bulls.

--LHP Jake McGee has allowed two home runs all season, both in his past three games. He had not allowed a home run in 76 innings until Yankees OF Chris Young hit one to end the game in a 5-4 loss last Thursday. He allowed a two-out, pinch-hit homer in the ninth to John Mayberry, Jr. McGee, who blew a save for the third time in his past four opportunities, picked up the win when the Rays won 6-5 in 10 innings.

--SS Yunel Escobar hit his seventh homer of the season in the eighth of Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He has hit three home runs in his past four games. The former Blue Jay is booed loudly by fans at Rogers Centre. The boos increase when he makes his customary safe sign as he steps on the plate after a homer. The booing used to bother Escobar, but not so much now. “It’s part of the show,” Escobar said through bench coach Dave Martinez. “I was glad I hit the home run. I have a lot of fun now, coming here to play. I enjoy doing what I do and hopefully they do.” He was 3-for-4 with a double and a walk to go with the homer.

--OF/INF Ben Zobrist hit his 10th homer of the season in Sunday’s 6-5, 10-inning win over the Blue Jays. He needs one stolen base to become only the third player in the major leagues with 10 homers and 10 steals in each of the past six seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The home runs have really hurt us late. It has not been easy, I really appreciate our guys coming back, coming back, coming back. Lose a tough game in New York and come back. And win a game here 1-0. Lose a tough game (Saturday) and come back, give up a big lead late and come back and win it here. That speaks a lot about the character of the group and that means a lot moving forward.” -- Manager Joe Maddon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 29. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer