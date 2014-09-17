Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon said he understood the New York Yankees’ frustration. So did Rays right-hander Steve Geltz. Neither felt he had anything to apologize for Tuesday night at Tropicana Field.

Tempers elevated in the eighth inning with the Rays leading 6-1 when Geltz hit shortstop Derek Jeter in the hand with an 0-2 pitch. New York manager Joe Girardi, fuming, left the dugout to confront Geltz from a distant, confounding both the pitcher and his infielders who gathered around the mound.

Girardi was infuriated that Rays pitchers hit five of his batters in five games. That Maddon described third baseman Chase Headley being struck on the head in the head in New York as being “grazed in the chin” probably won’t placate Girardi much.

“I don’t really blame the Yankees for being upset there,” Maddon said. “We’ve hit a couple of their guys, obviously none of it intentional. It’s called baseball. It happens every once in a while, and it’s nothing that we want to do.”

Geltz said he was stunned by Girardi’s reaction, considering the score and the count.

“I was totally caught off-guard,” Geltz said. “I felt like he of all people should know -- the guy has been around baseball forever -- he should know that’s not intentional. It’s an 0-2 count. I‘m trying to get him out. I‘m not trying to hit him. That’s Derek Jeter. I‘m not trying to hit Jeter.”

Jeter was more composed on the subject that Girardi, saying, “It’s always frustrating, any time you get hit. You understand it’s part of the game, but there’s frustration when guys get continually hit.”

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-78

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Brandon McCarthy, 6-4, 2.54 ERA) at Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-7, 2.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jake Odorizzi (11-12) has yielded one run or fewer in 12 starts, tied for the most such starts among major league rookies with Seattle’s Roenis Elias, and tied with RHP Alex Cobb for the most on the Rays’ staff. He earned the win Tuesday, allowing a run on five hits in six innings during a 6-1 victory over the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

--2B Nick Franklin went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run in his Rays debut on Tuesday, a 6-1 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field. He scored the go-ahead run on a safety squeeze in the sixth after reaching on a double, which snapped an 0-for-18 drought dating back to May 27 with Seattle.

--3B Evan Longoria hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, giving him 44 RBIs in 55 games since the All-Star break. He had 44 RBIs in 97 games before the break.

--PH Wil Myers got two RBIs on a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of a 6-1 win over the Yankees at Tropicana Field on Tuesday. It was the first two-RBI sac fly in Rays history and the first in the majors since the Angels’ Mike Trout had one Aug 10, 2012, against Seattle. Evan Longoria scored from third as CF Jacoby Ellsbury made a diving grab on the warning track, and James Loney trundled in from second, prompting Yankees manager Joe Girardi to argue Loney left early.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s nothing to apologize for.” -- Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon, on the recent spate of Yankees batters hit by Rays pitchers.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 29. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer