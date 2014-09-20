Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- It’s been a disappointing season for the Tampa Bay Rays in many ways, but on Friday night they took the time to celebrate a few standout performers at the major- and minor-league level.

The Tampa Bay chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America handed out its annual awards. Second baseman/outfielder Ben Zobrist was given the Don Zimmer Most Valuable Player award, renamed this year in honor of the late baseball icon who passed away earlier this season.

Zobrist, who leads the Rays in a number of advanced statistical metrics, finished just ahead of closer Jake McGee and third baseman Evan Longoria.

“I feel really honored. If I got a vote, I probably would’ve voted for Longo. Same with Jake. He’s had a fantastic year as well,” Zobrist said. “We’ve had a lot of guys who have done well. We haven’t as a team necessarily performed the way that we wanted, but I‘m still very thankful for some of the things I was able to do to help the team this year.”

Added Rays manager Joe Maddon: “Zobrist in the dictionary equals consistency. He started out somewhat slowly but then he really gained momentum and has been there pretty much the whole season, offensively. Defensively ... we’ve moved him around a lot more and he’s done a wonderful job with that. Just a pretty consistent, complete season out of him.”

Right-hander Jake Odorizzi was named the team’s Rookie of the Year as he entered the weekend with an 11-12 record and 3.98 ERA, both numbers weighed down somewhat by a sluggish start to the year.

”It’s an honor, really. I saw the list of guys who have won it before me today, and it’s just everybody around here,“ Odorizzi said. ”For me to get it, it’s not just an individual award. I’ve got eight guys behind me, nine guys in the lineup that allowed me to be in contention for this award.

“I had higher expectations for myself this year, so that’s something for myself to build on next year. ... I need to work extra hard in the offseason, be prepared from Game 1 and not throw away that first month.”

Longoria received the writers’ Paul C. Smith Champion Award, presented to the player who best exemplified the spirit of true professionalism on and off the field.

The Rays also handed out their minor-league awards. Class A outfielder Johnny Field was named their Player of the Year, and Class A left-hander Blake Snell was named Pitcher of the Year. Field was a fifth-round draft pick last year, and Snell was a first-round selection in 2011.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-80

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 8-9, 4.38 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 9-8, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson has not won a start at Tropicana Field since July 5, 2013. He has made 12 starts at home since then, the longest home winless streak of his career and tied for the second-longest in franchise history. He has failed to pitch into the seventh inning in his last 12 home starts since his last win, having gone 4 2/3 innings or less in seven of those 12. The Rays have lost Hellickson’s last eight starts, the longest such streak in the “Rays” era (since 2008). Overall, he is 0-3 with a 5.45 ERA over his last seven starts after giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings Friday night.

--2B Logan Forsythe tied his career high with three RBIs in Friday’s 4-3 loss to the White Sox at Tropicana Field. Forsythe hit a two-run double in the first inning, his first extra-base hit since a two-run homer on Aug. 14, and added a solo homer in the fourth inning. That matched his career high with two extra-base hits. It was only Forsythe’s second home run at home this season. His three RBIs matched his total from his previous 19 games combined from Aug. 15-Sept. 15.

--OF Kevin Kiermaier snapped an 0-for-14 skid with a second-inning single in Friday’s 4-3 loss at Tropicana Field and added a seventh-inning single for his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 9. Kiermaier entered Friday’s game with one hit in his previous 19 at-bats. Kiermaier also ran into the final out of the seventh inning, dashing from first before getting thrown out at home on a dropped pop-up.

--RHP Brad Boxberger was not with the Rays on Friday and is not expected back until Sunday as his wife gave birth to a baby. Boxberger is 5-2 with a 2.29 ERA in 61 appearances, ranking second among major-league relievers with 101 strikeouts. He also ranks second among American League relievers and third in the majors with 14.43 strikeouts per nine innings, putting him in position to set the club record, which is currently held by Grant Balfour (12.65 in 2009).

--INF Sean Rodriguez was not with the team on Friday and won’t be back until Sunday, at the earliest, after the passing of a family member. Rodriguez has hit .145/.200/.261 over his last 30 games (17 starts) since July 27. He only has one home run in his last 32 games since July 23 but has hit a career-high 11 homers this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just happened so many times this year, guys give me a three- or four-run lead, I throw four or five scoreless and the next inning I just lose it.” - Rays pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, the losing pitcher Friday who is winless in his last 12 home starts.

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 29. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer