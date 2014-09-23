Tampa Bay Rays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Seemingly every time the Tampa Bay Rays have set the kind of record they don’t want this season, it’s been a first since 2007, when they were the Devil Rays.

The following season, they became the Rays and made a remarkable run to the World Series. They haven’t looked back since, posting a winning record in six straight seasons.

Until this year, that is. And on Sunday, they reached even further back into their Devil Rays days to describe their futility at home this season.

The Rays played their 81st and final home game of the year on Sunday and lost, 10-5, to the Chicago White Sox. They finished the year 36-45 at home, their worst home mark since 2003 (also 36-45) and tied for the fourth-worst home record in franchise history.

Tampa Bay has had a difficult time all season explaining its struggles at home, and Sunday was no different.

“No answers have come pouring out,” starter Alex Cobb said.

“That’s the part that is really hard to understand,” Rays manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s where the season literally went upside-down.”

Maddon spitballed a number of theories after Sunday’s loss, from the idea that opponents were more comfortable at Tropicana Field than they had been in the past to ideas about how their roster construction may have affected their production in their home ballpark.

The Rays own a .357 slugging percentage at home, a product of their 51 home runs, 125 doubles and six triples. They’ve slugged .381 on the road with 64 homers, 132 doubles and 16 triples.

The numbers make one thing clear: Tampa Bay has had a lot more trouble hitting for power at home. The Rays have hit for a higher average and on-base percentage, posted a better ERA (3.42 compared to 3.59 on the road) and scored slightly more runs per game at home this season. Yet they are 36-36 on the road.

“We’ve made hay at home in the past. That’s how we became as good as we are. There is no explanation from me,” Maddon said. “On the surface, we just play better on the road. We play better. We just did. Why? I have no idea.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rays (RHP Alex Cobb, 9-8, 2.82 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 8-9, 5.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nathan Karns made his first career start at Tropicana Field in a 10-5 loss to the White Sox on Sunday afternoon, but he was unable to follow up on his dominant Rays debut Sept. 12. Karns allowed a career-high three home runs to the White Sox and allowed six runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in five-plus innings. Karns has made a career-high 30 starts this season between Triple-A Durham and the Rays. In those 30 starts, he’s given up one earned run or fewer 13 times and five earned runs or more 10 times.

--RHP Alex Colome gave up four earned runs in one inning of relief in a 10-5 loss to the White Sox at Tropicana Field on Sunday afternoon. The Rays wanted to see Colome pitch in relief before the end of the season, as he will be out of minor league options in 2015 and that could force him into Tampa Bay’s bullpen to start the year. Colome has given up six earned runs in six innings over two career appearances as a reliever compared to a 1.59 ERA in five major league starts. Rays manager Joe Maddon said he wasn’t going to look into Colome’s poor performance Sunday, chalking it up as “Just a bad day for him.”

--INF Sean Rodriguez returned to the Rays lineup on Sunday after missing two games following the death of his grandmother. Rodriguez went 0-for-4, lowering his average to .206. He has hit .137 (10-for-73) over his last 31 games (18 starts) since July 27. To honor his late grandmother on Sunday, Rodriguez walked up to the plate to her favorite song, Alberto Vazquez’s “Como No Creer En Dios.”

--RHP Brad Boxberger returned to the Rays on Sunday after he and his wife, Anna, welcomed their first child on Thursday, daughter Ava Marie. Boxberger got right back in the thick of things, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning as the Rays lost to the White Sox, 10-5, at Tropicana Field. Boxberger has recorded 103 strikeouts this season and 121 between the majors and Triple-A Durham.

--RHP Alex Cobb will start Tuesday night against the Red Sox, his second-to-last start of the season. Cobb leads the majors with a 1.51 ERA since the All-Star break. He needs to pitch nine innings over the remainder of the season to finish at 162 innings and qualify for the ERA title. Cobb would currently rank sixth in the American League with a 2.82 ERA. Cobb said his focus the rest of the way is simply on finishing strong and proving again that he can pitch effectively deep into September so he’ll be able to pitch into the postseason next year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m not going to draw any conclusions from that. Just a bad day for him.” -- Rays manager Joe Maddon, on Alex Colome, who yielded six runs in five-plus innings Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Tampa Bay Rays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Desmond Jennings (bruised left knee) has not played since Aug. 28. He is expected to miss the rest of the season.

--INF/OF Jerry Sands (strained tendon in left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list June 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 20. He underwent season-ending surgery July 22.

--LHP Matt Moore (left elbow surgery in April 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list April 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 27. He is out for the season but on Sept. 8 made 25 throws from 45 feet at Tropicana Field.

ROTATION:

RHP Chris Archer

RHP Jake Odorizzi

RHP Alex Cobb

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Drew Smyly

RHP Alex Colome

BULLPEN:

LHP Jake McGee (closer)

RHP Joel Peralta

RHP Kirby Yates

RHP Grant Balfour

RHP Brad Boxberger

LHP Cesar Ramos

LHP Jeff Beliveau

RHP Steve Geltz

RHP Brandon Gomes

LHP C.J. Riefenhauser

RHP Nathan Karns

CATCHERS:

Jose Molina

Ryan Hanigan

Curt Casali

INFIELDERS:

1B James Loney

2B Ben Zobrist

SS Yunel Escobar

3B Evan Longoria

INF Logan Forsythe

INF Nick Franklin

INF/OF Sean Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt Joyce

CF Desmond Jennings

RF Wil Myers

OF David DeJesus

OF Kevin Kiermaier

OF Brandon Guyer